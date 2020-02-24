Best Incense Storage Options

If you’re an aromatherapy lover, you already know the struggle of storing incense properly. Luckily, there are a number of aromatherapy storage solutions available online that look great while getting the job done. In this article, we’ll dive into five of our favorite aromatherapy storage containers to keep your home neat and organized. With a wide variety of designs, shapes, and features, you’re bound to find the perfect incense storage option for your home.

Best Overall

vrinda Wooden Hand Carved Tree of Life Box

Beautiful Organizer. This gorgeous incense holder is the perfect addition to any eclectic home.

What We Liked:

This handmade box comes in a bright blue that will stand out in the best way in any style environment. The tree of life design nicely complements the incense storage container. With its simple hinged-design, you can easily use this box to store other small items, like matches, as well. The box measures eight inches by five inches wide. Get it here.

Best For Large Spaces

COTTON CRAFT - 2 Pack - Coffin Style Wood Incense Burner Holder

Cute Incense Holders. These incense holders come in convenient two-packs, allowing easy distribution of sticks throughout a home or studio.

What We Liked:

With this purchase, you’ll get two incense storage containers to use around your home or studio. The adorable holders are adorned with a beautiful sun and moon design. Best of all, these storage containers serve as dual-purpose incense holders. The skinny wood design makes them great holders that don’t take up too much unnecessary space in the home. It's available here.

Most Rustic

Wooden Storage Box - Carved Flowers & Vines

Classic Box. This simple box is perfect for holding incense and matches.

What We Liked:

This incense box is simple yet sturdy. It’s adorned with a carved flower and vine design that is sure to look beautiful in any home. The box is from India and has a dual-hinged system for easy opening and closing. Best of all, its neutral appearance will certainly look great in any style environment. Buy it here.

Most Discreet

Juvale Small Wood Desktop Organizer

Classy Organizer. This organizer features compartments perfect for storing incense.

What We Liked:

This wood desktop organizer can store incense among other things. A unique vintage appearance adds to its charm, making it a one-of-a-kind piece. You can get the box with two or four drawers for maximum flexibility. The stylish organizer fits perfectly on top of a desk or end table for convenient access. Get it here.

Great Value

ShalinIndia Handmade Indian Wooden Incense Burner

Multi-Purpose Burner. This multi-purpose design serves as a burner and incense holder, making it a great value for the price.

What We Liked:

This burner is perfect for any home with its skinny, compact design. The organizer also serves as an incense holder, making it a perfect dual-purpose piece. Plus, the storage box features a beautiful carved design you’re sure to love. Best of all, this organizer comes with a couple of incense sticks to start out with. Buy it here.