Best Inflatable Tumbling Mat

Kids (or adults) playing around or practicing cheerleading or gymnastics is very rewarding, especially when you are forced inside, but it can be hard unless you have a soft flat surface. And tumbling on your basement carpet is bound to lead to an injury. That’s why using an inflatable tumbling mat is important...it uses air to turn most areas into safe practice spaces. We've listed some of our top picks for the best inflatable tumbling mats.

Top Pick

EZ GLAM Tumbling Air Track Mat

Easy to Use and Safest Design. This inflatable tumbling mat provides perfect air pressure around 5psi which increases the chance of landing dismounts rather than hurting yourself.

What We Liked

Staying safe when performing jumps or backflips is important. EZ Glam makes sure whoever is using this device stays safe and is able to land whatever they need to on. And because of its easy to use design, it’s quick to inflate or deflate for easy storage. Buy it now.

Most Affordable

BCGA Inflatable Gymnastics Air Track Tumbling Mat

Budget-Friendly and Waterproof. This inflatable tumbling mat is the most affordable option under $500 depending on the size. It is also waterproof so it can be used in your pool or at the beach.

What We Liked

If staying on budget is important to you then you should pick up this inflatable tumbling mat by BCGA. It’s durable and is even waterproof so you can have a more intense training session in the pool or at the beach. Get it now.

Most Variety

FBSPORT Air Track Tumbling Mat

Many Options and Leak Proof. The 500D Filament Grade and high-quality PVC tarpaulin provide a leak-proof design with reinforced seams.

What We Liked

No matter the size you need, Fbsport has an option for you when it comes to inflatable tumbling mats. They have regular ones, circular mats for small areas, and even a five in one product that’s perfect for many different sports. It's the only tumbling mat on this list that comes in different shapes such as a circle to use in confined spaces. Get it here.

Most Durable

AKSPORT Airtrack Gymnastics Tumbling Mat

Extreme Durability and Won’t Deform. his mat is made of 1000D Filament Grade Double-Wall Material and 0.9mm high-quality PVC tarpaulin which helps it to stay durable and prevents air leaks.

What We Liked

Since you would be doing high-intensity sports on the inflatable tumbling mat, it’s important that it will last a long time and keep its shape. This mat made by AKS sport does exactly that. The high-quality material and construction help this mat keep its shape for years to come. Buy it now.

Those are the best inflatable tumbling mats on the market. Pick your favorite and start practicing your sport with ease.