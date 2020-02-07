Best Intensive Skin Repair

Dry, red, irritated skin is uncomfortable and can distract you during your day. Fortunately, quality intensive moisturizers can help soothe and even repair your skin. But how do you find a skin repair cream that’s best for you? The right choice often comes down to personal preference and your unique needs. That said, you’ll want a cream moisturizer that has a thick consistency to help repair flaky and even painful, burning skin. Stick around as we reveal our top five intensive moisturizing skin creams.

Best Vegan Formula

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream 14 oz Jar

Intense Protectant. This body lotion helps hydrate, protect, and repair very dry skin. It can also help relieve irritation and itchiness due to eczema.

What We Liked:

This moisturizing cream provides relief and long-lasting hydration to dry, irritated skin, including itchiness due to eczema. The rich, whipped texture absorbs quickly into the skin and doesn’t leave a greasy feeling. It uses colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, and allantoin to soothe your skin, and the FAB antioxidant booster helps protect you from environmental irritants. This formula is suitable for sensitive skin and eczema. We loved that it was vegan and free of alcohol, fragrances, parabens, phthalates, dyes, nuts, soy, and more. Buy it now.

Best for Itchy Skin

Aveeno Skin Relief Intense Moisture Repair Cream with Triple Oat Complex, Ceramide & Rich Emollients

Hydrating and Soothing. This deeply moisturizing cream helps soothe, hydrate, and repair itchy, dry skin with its Triple Oat Complex formula.

What We Liked:

This intensive moisturizing cream hydrates and heals very dry skin as well as restores your skin’s moisture barrier. Its Triple Oat Complex contains oat flour, as well as oat oil extract, to soothe your flaky, itchy skin. Ceramide helps protect your skin, and the formula uses rich emollients to deeply hydrate and further prevent loss of moisture. It hydrates for 24-hours, leaving you soft, smooth, and refreshed. This product is fragrance-free, steroid-free, and non-comedogenic. It comes in an 11-ounce jar to make it easy to scoop out the amount you need. Buy it now.

Best for All Ages

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Body Cream for Extra Dry Skin & Sensitive Skin

For Ages 2 Weeks Old and Up. This creamy, intensive body lotion moisturizes, repairs, and provides 48-hour hydration for dry, rough skin. It’s great for babies, kids, teens, and adults!

What We Liked:

This gentle, daily-use body lotion helps hydrate and heal dry, rough skin through the combination of moisturizing ingredients. The formula utilizes prebiotic thermal water and shea butter to replenish your skin’s lipids. Further, it employs glycerin and niacinamide for moisturizing, along with vitamin B3 to soothe your skin. It’s been clinically shown to reduce flaking skin. Appropriate for your body and face, this cream will improve your skin, leaving it smooth to the touch after use. This body lotion is free of fragrances and parabens, and it’s non-comedogenic and tested for allergies. It’s safe for sensitive skin and babies as young as two weeks, which we appreciated. It’s a moisturizer for the entire family! Get it here.

Best for Extra Dry Skin

Eucerin Intensive Repair Lotion

Intensive Repair for Flaky Skin. This fragrance-free, enriched body lotion provides intense and immediate moisturizing for very dry, flaky skin. It repairs, conditions, and gently exfoliates your skin.

What We Liked:

This intensive repair body lotion moisturizes, repairs, and gently exfoliates very dry, flaky skin. This thick, creamy lotion is made from buffered alpha hydroxy and moisturizing ingredients found naturally in the skin. Flaky skin will immediately feel smoother and look healthier, even after one application. This product is free of dyes and fragrances, making it safe for people who are sensitive to fragrances. We highly recommend this 16.9-ounce pump bottle. Ding: When using this product, be sure to protect yourself from sunburn, as alpha hydroxy acid may increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun. Buy it here.

Best for Daily Use

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Deep Moisturiser Body Lotion

Norwegian Deep Moisturizing Lotion. This body lotion provides deep moisture for up to 48-hours and absorbs quickly into your skin. It’s a difference you’ll notice and feel right away.

What We Liked:

This body lotion can be used daily for deep moisturizing and provides up to 48-hour moisture and protection from daily environmental irritants. The Norwegian formula includes d-panthenol to help moisturize your skin as it absorbs into your skin quickly. Actually, this lotion hydrates up to ten skin layers deep. Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin, it’s safe for your kids, too. Skin will feel soothed, hydrated, and comfortable. The pump-style bottle contains 400mL of product. Potential ding: It does have a light fragrance, so it may not be suitable for people who are sensitive to that. Get it today.