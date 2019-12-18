Best Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is considered something of a carrier oil powerhouse. It’s derived from jojoba seeds, usually by cold-pressing to extract the oil without compromising the oil’s benefits. Because it’s naturally gentle, jojoba doesn’t need dilution, even when applied to sensitive skin. It works as an emollient to soothe dry skin, to unclog hair follicles, and to treat acne, psoriasis, and sunburn. You can use the oil on your scalp and massage into hair to improve greasiness and reduce split ends. Because it’s a carrier oil that mimics the properties of the skin's own moisturizing oils, it’s used to dilute essential oils before application. When shopping for jojoba oil, make sure it’s cold-pressed and undiluted, consider the production methods (cruelty-free, organic, etc.), application, and shelf life. Here are our top picks.

Easiest Application

PURA D’OR Organic Golden Jojoba Oil

Pump Dispensed Hydration. This 4 oz bottle of cold-pressed organic jojoba oil comes with a pump dispenser for easy application on skin, hair, nails, and cotton pads. Its production is also certified cruelty-free by PETA.

What We Liked:

The pump dispenser makes this jojoba oil ideal for makeup removal and moisturizing during skin care routines. It’s both cold-pressed and unrefined. The benefits from its use include anti-aging properties by decreasing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Longest Shelf Life

Jojoba Oil by Leven Rose

Long Lasting Potency. The dark amber bottle protects the essential oil against becoming ineffective because of light exposure. The bottle contains 4 oz of 100% pure, cold-pressed, organic jojoba oil.

What We Liked:

Use Leven Rose jojoba oil on your whole body, from scalp and hair to nails, cuticles, and feet. It can help in the treatment of blisters, calluses, and corns. Just use the dropper to apply a few drops and wipe away the excess. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Fastest Absorption

Clinganic USDA Organic Jojoba Oil

Gentle on Sensitive Skin. This 4 oz. bottle contains unrefined and hexane-free jojoba oil, the production of which is certified organic and cruelty free. It’s undiluted, lightweight, and absorbs fast into skin, scalp, beard, face, and body.

What We Liked:

The glass bottle and dropper dismantle easily to be 100% recyclable once empty. This is pure jojoba oil without added chemicals, fragrances, or additives. Fast absorption makes it ideal to use on hands, cuticles, and as a beard and mustache oil. Get it today.