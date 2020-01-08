While a journal might seem like a rather simple purchase, a little thought ahead of time can make a big difference in ensuring you get exactly the type of journal you need at an agreeable price point. Find a journal that perfectly fits your stationery wish list, whether you’re looking for something artsy, no-nonsense, or mostly functional. Take into consideration size, paper width, pockets, bookmarks, page numbering, and other aspects of a journal that you may prefer or would rather avoid. Whether you want to start journaling in the new year, or you want to get your life in order with a paper planner, these are some of the best journals to consider. Read on for our top picks.

Best for Bullet Journaling

Leuchtturm1917 Medium A5 Dotted Hardcover Notebook

Affordable Option. Small dots leave you a little guidance, but also allow you the freedom to create to your heart’s content.

What We Liked:

This journal is outfitted with pages filled with dots — just what you need to start bullet journaling. Unfamiliar with this trend? Essentially, the dots give you guidance in case you want to add straight lines of text or figures to your journal. But you’re otherwise free to create whatever you want, whether it’s a hand-drawn calendar for your upcoming week or a list of books you want to read in the coming year. This A5-sized notebook contains 249 numbered pages, and the thread-bound sheets open flat for more comfortable use. An elastic band keeps pages closed when the journal is not in use. A pocket gives you a place to store scraps of paper. Eight of the sheets are perforated, in case you need to tear pages for use elsewhere. Get it now.

All-Time Classic

Moleskine Classic Notebook

The Trusted Choice. The Moleskin name is known among stationery aficionados, and for good reason. It’s classic style is sure to please.

What We Liked:

You can’t go wrong with a classic Moleskin journal. Coming in a selection of 15 colors, these sleek journals are preferred because of their small size. They afford high functionality on the go, perfect for students and professionals alike. The covers are thick with a leather-like look, and the ivory pages are ideal for fountain pen writing. We appreciated the elastic band that tucks the pages tightly together when not in use, as well as the back page pocket that holds extra papers. Get it now.

Best on a Budget

Dotted Grid Notebook

Great Style and Value. Enjoy high quality for an affordable price with these small, bulleted notebooks.

What We Liked:

This quality journal comes in the style of a Moleskin classic notebook, but without the exact price tag. The pages are dotted for ideal bullet journaling, and the thick paper keeps your writing clear and doesn’t allow for bleeding between pages. The journal comes in three colors — turquoise, purple and bright pink. There are 128 pages of 5-inch by 8.25-inch paper. Get it here.

Best for Artists and Writers

Antique Handmade Leather Bound Daily Notepad for Men + Women

Unique Style for Creative Minds. Looking for a journal with an artsy, almost historic vibe? Look no further. Here’s a style you can get behind.

What We Liked:

This genuine water buffalo leather-bound journal with recycled cotton paper is handcrafted in India with authentic designs and hand stitching. The journal is very high quality and boasts a look that’s perfectly suited to the artist or writer wanting a physical place to jot down all their best novel ideas, lyrics, poems, or quick sketches. Get it here.

Most Versatile

MALEDEN Classic Spiral Bound Notebook

Customizable Journaling Experience. This journal is highly customizable and even convenient for tucking into your carry-on bag, hiking backpack, or gym duffle. Do journaling your own way.

What We Liked:

This leather-bound notebook features blank paper, no lines, and no dots. You can write as freely as you like without interruptions. The refillable paper feature means you can add and remove paper with ease, so you can arrange your thoughts the way that makes the most sense to you. The durable design means it can stand up to a lifetime of travel and adventures, and the small (5 by 7 inches) size is great for individuals on the go. Get it today.