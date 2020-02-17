Amid a hectic schedule and general life demands, it’s hard to get to the gym let alone do your daily Kegel exercises. In theory, you can do them anywhere by contracting and relaxing the pelvic floor muscle. It’s not that they’re hard to do, it’s just so easy to forget them. A strong pelvic floor provides a myriad of benefits, as these muscles support the bladder, uterus, small intestine, and rectum. You may need to up your Kegel game if you experience urinary or fecal incontinence. A weak pelvic floor can result from surgery, pregnancy and childbirth, straining, or just aging. If you have a pattern of neglecting Kegel exercises or don’t know how to find your pelvic floor, there are devices to help you train and strengthen. The range from analog to Bluetooth-enabled real time feedback or hands-off EMS pulse machines. Here are our picks for the best Kegel trainers available. Find one you’re comfortable using and get shredded.

Best Tech Support

Joy ON Kegel Exerciser with App & Vibration

Remote Control and Biofeedback Device. Made with 100% BPA-free silicone, the Bluetooth-enabled Joy ON connects to a phone app that works as a remote control.

What We Liked:

It’s a good product for those new to Kegel-exercises because the biofeedback device helps you learn which muscles to contract. You can access four massage settings and connect you with customer service which is staffed with doctors and physical therapists. Get it here.

Best for Muscle Tone

MAN NUO Super Kegel Exerciser

Kegels Plus Glutes, Thighs, and Abs. An exterior device, it targets the pelvic floor muscles, hips, lower abdominals and glutes for toning throughout the lower body both inside and out.

What We Liked:

The resistance is adjustable on the device as you develop strength for ongoing fitness challenges. You’ll also be able to work your lower body as you strenghten your pelvic floor. Get it here.

Most Effective Model

K-Fit Kegel Toner- Electric Pelvic Muscle Exerciser for Automatic Kegels for Women

90% Muscle Activation. This EMS machine comes programmed with 11 exercise regimens for strengthening pelvic floor muscles.

What We Liked:

Once you run through the programs that come with the device, you can create three of your own programs for a personalized workout. The belt clip lets you multitask a Kegel workout while doing chores or watching TV. Buy it now.

Best Training System

Intimate Rose Kegel Exercise Weights

Natural Biofeedback. An effective low-tech system, the BPA-free silicone set includes 6 progressive weights, from 0.9 to 4.4 ounces.

What We Liked:

You don’t need a Bluetooth connection or to remember to charge them, it’s a workout system designed by women to show results within a few weeks. You can start at your level and progress to higher weights as your strength improves. Buy it now.

Best Overall

Elvie Trainer- Device for Women

Sophisticated Design. This high-design Kegel trainer connects to an app and guides you through a series of Kegel exercises.

What We Liked:

Because you see your workout in real-time on the app, the Elvie can tell when you’re exercising wrong and guide you to more effective techniques. You can also track your workouts, and celebrate accomplishments as this app cheers for you. Buy it here.