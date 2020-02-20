Best Keto Test Strips

If you’re just starting out on the Keto diet, it can be difficult to determine if you’re headed in the right direction. Luckily, you can purchase home Keto test kits that indicate whether or not you’re inducing ketosis properly. These strips come in a variety of quantities and with different testing agents for maximum flexibility. In this article, we’ll compare some of our top picks for testing Keto levels from home.

Most Professional

Perfect Keto Ketone Testing Strips

High-Quality Testing Strips. These Keto testing strips are lab-graded, making them incredibly accurate for proper testing.

What We Liked:

These urine testing strips are as reliable as they come. You’ll get simple, accurate readings within 40-60 seconds of using the test. Each canister comes with 100 different lab-graded strips, making the kit easy to spread out over time. These can be used for women or men, making them incredibly versatile for Keto diet couples. Get it here.

Best For Bulk

Ketone Strips

High-Quality Strips. With your purchase, you’ll get 150 high-quality Keto testing strips.

What We Liked:

These Keto test strips are made in the USA, ensuring top-tier quality testing. With your purchase, you’ll get 150 individual test strips for your convenience. There’s a handy rating guide printed on the side of the bottle and each kit is viable for 90 days after opening. Overall, this is a great test kit that provides accurate readings. Get it now.

Best for Beginners

Nurse Hatty - Fresh Batches of 150 High-Performance Keto Strips

Effective Keto Strips. These high-performance strips come with a free e-book to guide you on your Keto journey.

What We Liked:

We love how long these urine test strips are. Nurse Hatty offers these Keto strips in 100, 150, and 200 count quantities for easy bulk use. You can easily get an accurate reading with 40 seconds of use for quick, clean results. Best of all, these strips are backed by a two-year warranty. Buy it here.

Great Value

Ketone Strips - Perfect Ketogenic Supplement

Affordable Test Strips. These strips will give you an accurate Keto reading at a fraction of the price.

What We Liked:

You’ll love how effective these Keto strips are, especially since they won’t empty out your wallet. With your purchase, you’ll get 125 clear test strips, perfect for getting started on your Keto diet. The strips begin to produce a reading within a quick 15-seconds. They’re also Prime eligible, so you can get them fast with an Amazon subscription. Buy it now.

Best Overall

Kiss My Keto Strips

Accurate Testing. These easy-to-read strips are perfect for guiding you while on the Keto diet.

What We Liked:

You’ll love using these simple Keto strips. The accurate readers begin to produce results within just 15 seconds. With your purchase, you’ll get 200 different test strips, allowing you to easily look for Keto traces as your diet progresses. Overall, this is a simple, affordable Keto test kit. Buy it here.