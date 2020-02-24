Best Knee Braces

Whether you’re trying to prevent an injury, need additional support, or working to rehabilitate your knee, knee braces can provide the stability that you need. Knee braces come in various sizes, materials, and provide various range of motion. Flexibility of material, size, and stability are all important features to evaluate when choosing a knee brace. We’ve reviewed five knee braces on the market and provided their best features and benefits below.

Best Price

POWERLIX Knee Compression Sleeve

Affordable Knee Compression Sleeve. Knee compression sleeve for joint stabilization offered at a great price.

What We Liked:

The POWERLIX Knee Compression Sleeve is offered in five different sizes ranging from small to XXL. We liked the sleek, black design, and found the 360-degree protection comfortable and allowed us to use our full range of motion. We thought this was a comfortable, effective compression sleeve at a great price. Buy it here.

Best Grip

TechWare Pro Knee Brace Support

Non-Slip Knee Brace. Knee brace with non-slip adjustable straps for solid joint stabilization.

What We Liked:

The TechWare Pro Knee Brace Support has a unique, bidirectional strap that stabilizes the knee. We liked the breathable, lightweight compression given by the adjustable knee brace. The brace stayed in place and never slipped off our kneecap with the non-slip straps that held the brace in place. We found it great for running, basketball, and tennis. Get it here.

Best Stress Reduction

Knee Brace with Side Stabilizers & Patella Gel Pads

Knee Brace with Side Stabilizers. Knee brace with flexible side stabilizers that reduce stress on the knee joint.

What We Liked:

The Knee Brace with Side Stabilizers & Patella Gel Pads provides great support. We liked the fact that our knee never buckled while using the knee brace. We found the brace easy to put on and off and felt that the brace gave a perfect hold. Buy it here.

Best Compression

Knee Brace Compression Sleeve

Knee Brace with Great Compression. Ergonomic knee brace designed to boost circulation and shorten recovery time through thermal compression.

What We Liked:

The Knee Brace Compression Sleeve is offered in seven sizes and two different color tones. We liked the overall feel of this sleeve. This compression sleeve was comfortable and allowed for full range of motion while active. Our knee felt stable and supported. The sleeve design provided great relief. It's available here.

Good Quality

Vive Hinged Knee Brace

Durable Hinged Knee Brace. Knee brace with aluminum support hinges that stabilize the knee joints.

What We Liked:

The Vive Hinged Knee Brace has removable aluminum hinges. We liked the stability and reassurance the aluminum hinges provided us. The neoprene lightweight material provided us with great compression, while still allowing our skin to breathe. Buy it here.