Best Knee Braces and Compression Sleeves

If you struggle with knee pain while being active, whether from a past injury or just repeated use, you may benefit from using a knee brace that provides support and offers some relief. There are several different types of knee braces, and the type that works best for you will depend on your needs and preferences. We’ve included a mix of sleeves that slip on to provide compression, as well as braces that strap on to provide support and protection. We hope our list below helps you find the best option for you. If you’re unsure what would be ideal for your body, it’s a good idea to check with your doctor or physical therapist.

Best Overall

UFlex Athletics Knee Compression Sleeve

Breathable Compression. Offering impressive compression designed to reduce inflammation and swelling, the UFlex Athletics sleeve boasts a unique combination of relief and breathability, and at a very reasonable price.

What We Liked:

This UFlex Athletics sleeve offers firm compression through durable, breathable fabrics that aim to boost performance without restricting your movement. We’re ranking it as our best overall option because our testers recognized support, comfort, and even relief as they used the product. It’s easy on the wallet, too. Get it now.

Most Comfortable

POWERLIX Knee Compression Sleeve

Stays in Place. Boasting two silicone gel strips to keep the sleeve in place and a smooth fabric that’s soft on skin, the Powerlix sleeve stands out as a comfortable option requiring minimal fuss.

What We Liked:

With its stay-in-place design, this Powerlix sleeve is ideal for those who want added support and protection that you can slip on and then forget about. You won’t need to tug and pull to keep it in place. It’s great for high levels of activity. Get it here.

Best Fit

Crucial Compression Knee Brace Compression Sleeve

Many Sizes. Available in seven total sizes ranging from X-Small to XXX-Large, this Crucial Compression sleeve offers the widest selection of sizes of any of the items on our list, making it easy to find your perfect fit.

What We Liked:

For those who struggle to find a compression sleeve that fits just right, this Crucial Compression sleeve may be the answer. Its wide selection of sizes and helpful size chart make finding your ideal fit a breeze. We do recommend measuring to ensure a near-exact and supportive fit. Get it here.

Best Open-Patella Design

Bracoo Knee Support, Open-Patella Brace

Customizable Straps. As the only option on our list that uses an open-patella design, this Bracoo knee brace is ideal for those looking to reduce stress on the knee while keeping the knee cap in its proper place.

What We Liked:

Featuring extra-thick neoprene and customizable straps, this Bracoo brace offers a different kind of support than the compression sleeves on our list. Those in need of extra knee cap support and relief from knee pressure may find a solution in this open-patella brace. Get it here.

Best Value

CAMBIVO 2 Pack Knee Brace

Affordable Compression. Including two knee sleeves for a similar price as many of the single items on our list, this Cambivo 2-Pack provides impressive compression at a budget-friendly price.

What We Liked:

As the best value on our list, this Cambivo 2-Pack is a great option for those who want to try on the benefits of added compression. You won’t have to spend too much to get the support you need. Don’t let the price concern you. We felt the difference, even after multiple uses. Buy it here.