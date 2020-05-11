Best Knee Ice Pack Wraps
Editor’s Choice
Vive Knee Ice Pack Wrap
Targets both the front and back of the knee. The Vive Knee Ice Pack Wrap delivers hot or cold therapy and effective compression in a highly adjustable design.
What We Liked
We love Vive therapy products for their quality design and construction, and this knee wrap is no exception. It's made of thick neoprene, and it has four hook-and-loop adjustable panels that provide a custom fit at the top, middle and bottom of your knee. Includes three removable ice packs that can also be used for heat therapy. Plus, this wrap has a more calming, attractive appearance than most.
Best Value
ComfiLife Knee Ice Pack Wrap
Best price for effective hot or cold knee therapy. The ComfyLife Knee Ice Pack Wrap is the affordable choice for effective relief from pain and swelling of the knee.
What We Liked
This basic, no-frills design has garnered more than 450 five-star reviews from Amazon customers. It fits well and can be used on the elbow as well as the knee. Includes one ice pack that easily retains cold for 20 minutes or more. For effective therapy at a great price, you can't go wrong here.
Coldest Therapy
The Coldest Water Knee Ice Pack Wrap
Deep Cold. Seriously. The Coldest Water Knee Ice Pack Wrap lives up to its name by delivering super-cold therapy.
What We Liked
Simply put, it's colder than the rest. We're not sure how they do it, but the ice packs in this wrap seem to get colder than others. Plus, the design evenly distributes cold around your entire knee and features special cold webbing technology for improved cold transfer. You can easily walk around in this wrap without it shifting.
Best for Compression and Cold
Brownmed Polar Ice Knee Wrap Ice Pack
Dual benefits for double-barreled therapy. The Brownmed Polar Ice Knee Ice Pack Wrap provides top-to-bottom, 360-degree cold/hot therapy and compression.
What We Liked
This wrap is fantastic for full-coverage therapy around your knee. The design goes all the way around your knee, so it delivers therapy and compression to the front, back and sides, all at the same time. Plus, unlike most knee wrap ice packs, this one features a network of small ice pockets rather than one or two larger packs. This makes it more flexible and allows for even cold/hot transfer to your entire knee area. In addition, the wrap is fleece-lined, so it's very comfortable to wear.