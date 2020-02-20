Kombucha has become a growing trend in the health community, and it’s showing up everywhere. It’s no wonder, given all the health properties the natural fizzy drink provides. Buying it at the store can get costly, though. Thankfully, there’s a way around that. With a homebrew kit, you can now make an endless supply of kombucha for you and your family. Use any flavor combination you can dream up and enjoy unique recipes. Here are the best kombucha brewing kits we’ve found. Get started on your homebrew journey today!

Best for Beginners

The Kombucha Shop Kombucha Starter Kit

Brew Great Kombucha. Enjoy beginning this new process! With this kit, you can brew a full gallon of kombucha with easy to grow cultures and brewing guide.

What We Liked:

This kit contains everything needed for a great kombucha growing experience. It has a 1-gallon glass jar, a ph strip, and starter culture, along with SCOBY, sugar, and tea. The culture is grown using triple filtered water and a six-week aging process. Each batch is guaranteed to ferment, or a free replacement will be sent. The included brewing guide will help beginners through the entire process. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Overall

Get Kombucha Kombucha Starter Kit

Kombucha Variety Pack. Make up to five gallons of organic kombucha with four flavor-packed teas in this excellent starter kit. You and yours are sure to find something delicious and nutritious here.

What We Liked:

The included kombucha culture is the official starter of the Colorado State Fermentation Science Department. They provide four different organic kombucha tea packets for diverse flavored kombucha. Each kit is assembled in a GMP and USDA Organic certified lab and comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. The brand has the largest community of kombucha makers with loads of recipes, tips, and tricks to help. They’re widely known, respected, and enjoyed for a reason! Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best on a Budget

Kombucha Scoby and Starter Tea by Joshua Tree Kombucha

Kombucha for Less. Get started on your kombucha-making journey with this basic starter kit that has all you need. You don’t have to break the bank to craft this tasty, beneficial drink.

What We Liked:

This is an affordable basic kit for someone wanting to try their hand at kombucha making for the first time. It comes with a SCOBY and starter liquid, black and green tea, and sugar. The cultures are packed in a sanitized commercial kitchen. Each packet lets you brew up to a quart. Buy it here.

Runner Up 1-Gallon

Kombucha Home Brew Kit

Fantastic Homemade Kombucha. Brew up a tasty batch of homemade kombucha with this all-inclusive starter kit.

What We Liked:

This kit includes the jar, temperature strip, SCOBY with a starter culture, tea, sugar, and instruction pamphlet. The only thing missing is a funnel to dispense the kombucha into smaller jars. The step-by-step instruction booklet is perfect for first-time brewers. It’s all the essentials and nothing more. Get it here.

Best 1-Gallon

Kombucha Starter Kit

Go-to Homebrew Kombucha. Brew up a gallon of kombucha goodness with this everything-you-need starter kit for home brewing. Be fully prepared and equipped with this selection.

What We Liked:

This kit includes everything needed to brew your kombucha and pour it into smaller bottles. The included funnel is a nice touch that is missing from most other kits. The SCOBY and starter liquid are infused with microbes to ensure a good start. Tea and sugar are also included in the kit, along with ph tests and a temperature strip. Get it here.