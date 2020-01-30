Best Leave-In Hair Treatment

Leave-in conditioners help hydrate, soothe, and de-frizz your hair. These products are designed to be used after you’ve washed your hair or on days that you’re skipping a shampoo wash. A quality leave-in product makes it easier to detangle your hair, tame flyaways, and keep your hair frizz-free. Your hair will feel softer and shinier. But not all leave-ins are right for every type of hair. Here is our review of five different leave-in conditioners to help you find the right leave-in that doesn’t weigh your hair down.

Best Leave-In Conditioner with Olive Oil Base

Olive Oil EVOO Lite Leave-In

Leave-In Hair Conditioner Infused with Olive Oil Extracts. This olive oil, leave-in hair conditioner can be used daily to moisturize and nourish all hair types with no build-up.

What We Liked:

This leave-in condition is made with cold-filtered olive oil extracts to help nourish and protect all hair types. The result is shiny, healthy hair that is less frizzy. It helps restore dry and damaged hair without leaving build-up. This product, which is designed by stylists, uses high-quality ingredients. It comes in a six-ounce spray bottle. This product is not tested on animals. We liked that this leave-in conditioner can be used daily without fear of build-up.

Best for Repairing Over-Processed Hair

Argan Oil for Hair Treatment by Arvazallia Leave-In Treatment & Conditioner

Salon Grade Leave-In Treatment Made with Argan Oil. This premium argan oil, leave-in conditioner repairs and restores all hair types for healthy, frizz-free hair.

What We Liked:

This argan oil, leave-in conditioner is specially formulated to repair, hydrate, and protect against heat damage from irons. This product works with all hair types. It's designed to help restore and strengthen over-processed, brittle, or damaged hair. Your hair will be soft, shiny, frizz-free, and easier to manage. This light oil absorbs quickly and doesn't leave a residue. The spray bottle holds 3.4-ounces. We liked that this product helps nourish, repair, and strengthen dry, damaged hair and can also help protect hair against heat damage.

Best Value

INFUSIUM 23 Original Formula Pro-Vitamin Leave-In Hair Treatment

Vitamin-Infused Leave-In Hair Conditioner. This affordable, vitamin-infused leave-in hair treatment is lightweight and helps detangle and strengthen hair.

What We Liked:

This affordably priced, leave-in conditioner is infused with a pro-vitamin B5 formula to help strengthen and detangle all hair types. It also helps repair the cuticle layers of hair, which helps reduce frizz. The formula is lightweight, so it won't weigh your hair down. This product works best when it is applied to towel-dried hair. It comes in a large, 33.8-ounce bottle that will last a long time. We liked that this product is affordably priced and helps strengthen and detangle all hair types.

Best Leave-In for Color-Treated Hair

Pureology Colour Fanatic Hair Leave in Treatment Spray

Leave-In Hair Treatment for Color-Treated Hair. This leave-in conditioner uses a blend of nourishing oils to help strengthen and condition color-treated hair.

What We Liked:

This leave-in spray conditioner helps protect, strengthen, and nourish color-treated hair. It's 100 percent vegan, and it is paraben-free and colorant-free. The blend of natural nourishing oils leaves colored-hair soft, moisturized, shiny, and frizz-free. This product also makes it easy to detangle hair. The spray helps prevent split ends and protects your hair from heat damage up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. You can apply this product to wet or dry hair. It comes in a 6.7-ounce spray bottle. We liked that this leave-in hair conditioner helps protect and strengthen color-treated hair and leaves hair shiny, moisturized, and frizz-free.

Best for Hair Exposed to Chlorine

Pravana Nevo Intense Therapy Leave-in Treatment

Intensive Leave-In Conditioner with Deep Hydration. This eco-friendly, multi-purpose, leave-in conditioner hydrates, protects, and repairs all hair types and works well to decrease the effects of chlorine.

What We Liked:

This leave-in hair conditioner provides powerful hydration without weighing hair down. This formula helps soften, detangle, and keep hair shiny and frizz-free. It is 100 percent vegan and free of parabens, sulfate, phthalates, gluten, and salt. The leave-in treatment helps repair split ends, protect against heat styling, eliminates static electricity, and lessens the effects of chlorine. The spray bottle is 100 percent biodegradable and contains 10.1 ounces of product. We liked that this multi-purpose, leave-in treatment helps hydrate and protect your hair, in addition to reducing frizz, static electricity, and lessening the impact of chlorine.