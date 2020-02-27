Best Leggings Available – With Pockets!

Yoga pants are a must these days, whether you’re enjoying a calm session at the gym or heading out to run a few laps. They’re breathable, stretchable, and move with you. But where do you stash a phone or keys? We’ve found the best yoga pants available that answer that question. Choose from one to three pocket varieties of your favorite yoga pants, and you’ll never wonder what to do with your personal items again.

Best for Yoga

IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

Stretch in Style. Find your happy place from the yoga studio to the walking trail with these stretchable yoga leggings.

What We Liked:

These incredibly stretchable high-performance yoga pants were developed by people who love yoga. They have a high waistband for tummy control and a hidden pocket for keys. The side pocket is just big enough for a phone and ID. The material is non-see-through and four-way stretchable, capable of handling any movement. Each pair comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Get it here.

Best All-Around

Heathyoga Yoga Pants with Pockets

Comfort and Style. These yoga pants provide maximum comfort and storage convenience with stretchy fabric and two pockets.

What We Liked:

While many yoga pants sport one pocket, these have two, providing room for not only a cell phone but a slim wallet, as well. The pants are four-way stretchable, providing maximum comfort, and they are non-see-through for ultimate coverage. Any yoga pose is possible with these pants. A high waist provides tummy control, and moisture-wicking fabric will help keep you dry. Buy it here.

Best Value

Fengbay 2 Pack High Waist Yoga Pants

Maximum Comfort and Pockets. Go to a yoga class or to the store with these perfectly stretchable multi-pocket yoga pants.

What We Liked:

These comfortable, stretchy yoga pants have three pockets for maximum carry capacity. Two side pockets are big enough for a phone or slim wallet, and an inner pocket is perfect for a car and house key. The high waist provides tummy control, and the moisture-wicking fabric provides all-day comfort for any activity. Each purchase comes with two pairs of leggings and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Get it here.

Best for Cold Weather

90 Degree by Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings

Work Out in Cold Country. Stay warm while you run, walk, or yoga your way through the day in these cozy, stretchable leggings.

What We Liked:

These comfortable and cozy leggings will keep you warm for morning jogs, ice skating sessions, or walks around the park on a cold day. They have a side pocket for a phone if you want to travel light. A high-rise waist provides tummy control and extra warmth. Four-way stretchable material offers maximum comfort, perfect for any activity. Each pair comes with a 30-day money-back warranty so you can purchase them with confidence. Buy it here.