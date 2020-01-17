Best Lightweight, Five-Pound Dumbbells

When working out in the gym or at home, a personal set of lightweight dumbbells is a must. Dumbbells help you maximize strength training and cardiovascular routines. And let’s face it. No one wants to touch the sweaty options provided in community gyms. We think it’s time to get a pair of your own, so we went in search of the best. Here are our top five picks for three-pound dumbbells.

Best for Beginners

AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pairs and Sets with Stands

Easy Exercise Aid. These classic dumbbells will help improve your beginning fitness game and push you to the next level.

What We Liked:

The neoprene grip provides a stable, lightly textured hold for a secure grip during workouts. Both weights have weight numbers printed on hexagonal end caps for easy identification. Their hexagonal shape prevents them from rolling away, making these a perfect option for outdoor workouts. Backed by a one-year warranty, you can use these dumbbells with confidence while learning how to incorporate them into your fitness routine. Get it today.

Most Professional Quality

SPRI Dumbbells Deluxe Vinyl Coated Hand Weights

Heavy All-Day Use. These professional-grade dumbbells are perfect for consistent use in a busy gym or a home gym.

What We Liked:

Extremely durable, these professional-grade dumbbells are built and designed to receive hours of use daily. They’ll last through your hardest workouts from the gym to your home and back again. Each weight is labeled with the weight number for fast identification mid-workout. The vinyl coating provides a no-slip grip that is comfortable for your hands and easy on your floor. Get them now.

Best Single Weight Option

Cap Barbell Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Weights

Add Workout Weights. Single weights added to your workout routine can help promote cardiovascular and strength training benefits.

What We Liked:

Offered as single dumbbells or in pairs, this is the perfect option if you’re looking to add a single weight to your regular workout routine. End caps are hexagonal to keep them from rolling away and are clearly marked with the weight number for easy identification. Bright colors contribute to your overall workout experience, and a neoprene coating provides a consistent grip for light to strenuous exercises. Buy it here.

Best Overall

Crown Sporting Goods Set of 2 Body Sculpting Hand Weights

Stylish and Durable Weights. These modern-looking weights are colorful and neoprene-coated to provide a comfortable grip during fast-paced workouts.

What We Liked:

The neoprene coating on these dumbbells provides a soft and durable grip for short or long workouts alike. Their modern design and coloration cause them to stand out beautifully in any home gym set. Weight numbers clearly adorn the sides for fast and easy identification during workouts. Plus, the core is made of cast iron for a high level of durability. Buy it now.

Best Durability

Yes4All Hexagon Neoprene Coated Dumbbell

Increase Workout Benefits. Experience the benefits of adding weights to your routine with classic, lightweight dumbbells.

What We Liked:

These lightweight dumbbells have a cast iron core for maximum durability. Their neoprene coating provides a durable and comfortable grip that won’t split even during hard use. Hexagonal end caps prevent rolling and are clearly marked with the weight number. Add these durable dumbbells to workouts for increased cardiovascular and strength training performance. Buy it today.