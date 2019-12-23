Best Lion’s Mane Supplements

In the modern digital age, it’s harder than ever to stay focused. Luckily, there’s a specific type of mushroom called Lion’s Mane that is proven to boost brain activity and your immune system that is all natural and doesn’t contain caffeine. Lion’s Mane is a powerful nootropic; it aids in improving focus, clarity and memory. It has powerful antioxidant benefits that boost the immune system and reduce inflammation. With a variety of concentrations and sizes, you’re sure to find the perfect Lion’s Mane supplement for your body.

Best Overall

Genius Mushroom

Superior Supplements. These supplements contain 3 different varieties of mushrooms for a variety of nutritional benefits.

What We Liked:

With Lions Mane, Cordyceps and Reishi mushrooms, you’ll receive a variety of nutritional benefits from these supplements. Genius brand mushrooms come with 90 veggie pills, you’ll be able to enjoy a boosted immune system for weeks to come. These caffeine-free energy supplements are also crafted to relieve stress and improve cognitive ability. Get it today.

Best for Intense Workouts

Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom Capsules

Boost Your Body. These mushrooms are backed by scientific research to improve everyday performance.

What We Liked:

The formula is comprised of organic Lion’s Mane mushrooms and a black pepper extract to maximize absorption. All capsules are crafted in the USA and made without harmful additives. You’re also given a 100% money-back guarantee should you have any qualms with the product. Buy it here.

Best For Everyday Use

Host Defense Lion's Mane Capsules

Daily Booster. These pure Lion’s Mane capsules are perfect for jumpstarting your day.

What We Liked:

Host Defense capsules are made of pure Lion’s Mane mushrooms built to boost your cognitive and immune system function. The mushrooms are certified organic and grown in the United Statesd, so you can feel good about putting these in your body. These capsules come in 30, 60, and 120 count sizes, to customize your purchase according to your needs. Get it here.