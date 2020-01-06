The Best Liver Cleanses and Detoxes
Editors Pick for Vitamin C
Vibrant Health Super Natural C
Amla Fruit Extract. This is one of the most important foods in Ayurvedic medicine, largely because of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
What We Liked
Scientific studies show that amla effectively prevents the toxic effects of many industrial chemicals, heavy metals, and pharmaceutical drugs. Amla is also one of the richest natural sources of vitamin C. Buy Now.
Editor's Pick for L-Glutathione
NOW Foods Liver Refresh
L-Glutathione. The most powerful antioxidant made by the body and the highest levels are found in the liver.
What We Liked
Often called “The Master Antioxidant,” glutathione is made up of three amino acids—cysteine, glycine, and glutamine. Along with quenching free radicals in the liver, glutathione plays a critical role in Phase II detoxification, a key part of the body’s two-step detoxification process. Available on Amazon.
Editor's Pick for Milk Thistle Extract
Enzymedica Purify Liver Detox
Milk Thistle Extract. Perhaps the best-known herb for liver support.
What We Liked.
Milk thistle’s most active compound is silymarin, a polyphenol with powerful antioxidant activity that scavenges damaging free radicals. What’s more, milk thistle boosts the activity of the body’s own antioxidants such as glutathione. Studies suggest that milk thistle also inhibits inflammation, stimulates new liver cell production, and prevents glutathione depletion. Artichoke, which is related to the milk thistle plant, is another liver-protective herb. Buy Today on Amazon.
Editor's Pick for Burdock Root
Gaia Herbs Liver Cleanse
Burdock Root. Another liver-specific herb.
What We Liked.
Rich in iron, calcium, and vitamin C, burdock stimulates bile flow and protects and tonifies the liver. A study in the American Journal of Chinese Medicine found that burdock defends against the toxic effects of acetaminophen and the industrial carbon tetrachloride. Taiwanese researchers found that burdock root also helps guard the liver against chronic alcohol consumption. Get Yours Today on Amazon.
Editor's Pick for Chlorella
NovaForme CytoGreens for Athletes, Chocolate
Chlorella. A single-celled, freshwater alga that has survived on the earth for more than 2 billion years.
What We Liked.
The secret to its longevity is chlorella’s fibrous outer wall. Hidden within that wall—which is indigestible to humans—are powerful detoxification properties. Fortunately, scientists have found that breaking the wall releases chlorella’s natural ability to bind toxins and heavy metals through a process known as chelation. Chlorella also boasts a wealth of nutrients, including B vitamins, vitamins C and K, minerals, essential fatty acids, and fiber. Shop for NovaForme CytoGreens on Amazon.