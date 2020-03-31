Best Lower Back Braces

Back pain can make even everyday tasks burdensome and painful. Things like bending over to feed your pet or lifting a gallon of milk become difficult if your back is bothering you. Fortunately, lower back braces can help. Lower back braces provide support by compressing the lower back and abdominal area, which can decrease pressure and strain. These types of braces often help with herniated disks, sciatica, or general low back pain. When searching for a lower back brace, look for features such as removable or adjustable lumbar support and breathable materials so you stay comfortable. Choose a size that gives you the proper fit, too. Here are our favorite lower back braces. We hope one works for you!

Most Innovative Design

Lower Back Brace by FlexGuard Support

Pockets for Hot or Cold Packs. This adjustable lower back brace provides firm but comfortable support for strained muscles, herniated discs, joint pain, and more. The pockets give you an extra opportunity for customized therapy and comfort.

What We Liked:

This lower back brace provides firm support with quality fabrics and metal bars to help hold your back upright and reduce disc compression. The brace is easy to adjust, thanks to its pulley design. You’ll love the fit! The support is distributed evenly like a tight hug, but the breathable material and cushioned lumbar pad keep the brace comfortable. The unique mesh pocket also allows you to add heat or cold packs for additional pain management. Measure right above your waist to find the right size for you. This back brace works well for both men and women. It's available here.

Most Comfortable

BraceUP Stabilizing Lumbar Lower Back Brace Support Belt Dual Adjustable Straps Breathable Mesh Panels

Anti-Slip Straps. This lower back brace stays in place due to anti-slip straps that provide firm support. It’s so comfortable you hardly notice you’re wearing it.

What We Liked:

This lower back brace uses eight support stays to provide quality, firm lower back support. The stays hold the brace snugly against your back to give the right level of support for you. We appreciated the anti-slip straps and durable Velcro that keep the brace in place no matter how active you are. For both men and women, the support is always right where you need it. Plus, the breathable material prevents heat from building up, so you stay cool and dry when wearing it. Get it here.

Best Compression Design

Back Support Lower Back Brace Provides Back Pain Relief

Wide, Adjustable Compression. This lower back brace provides firm support to keep your lower back straight. You’re sure to appreciate its adjustable, wide compression design.

What We Liked:

This lower back brace provides pain relief with its wide compression design (8.2 inches wide). It has three-layers of elastic on the sides to let you adjust the amount of compression as desired. To boot, it contains six plastic ribs to give you ample support. The brace is also easy to adjust, and the breathable material helps you stay cool and not sweat when wearing. It comes in four sizes. To get the best fit and support, measure in line with your belly button instead of ordering based on your pants size. The brace works well for everyone, no matter your gender or body shape. Bonus: The company offers a one-year warranty and has a 30-day return policy. Get it today.

Most Flexible

King of Kings Lower Back Brace Pain Relief with Pulley System

Supportive for Natural Movement. This lower back brace provides firm, comfortable support that allows for uninhibited activity throughout the day.

What We Liked:

This lower back brace has two nylon bars that fall beside the two sides of the spine. This helps support the lumbar muscle and spine without contacting the vertebrae. The pulley system design makes it easy to adjust the back support to the precise pressure and position for your needs. It’s also easy to adjust while wearing it. The design doesn’t restrict your natural movements, and the non-neoprene knit fabric is washable and breathable. You won’t get hot due to wearing it. It comes in four sizes and works well for men and women alike. It's available today.

Best Support

Neotech Care Back Brace with Suspenders for Men

Detachable Suspenders for Extra Support. This lower back brace provides a maximum level of support with firm elastic side pulls for adjustable compression, along with detachable suspenders.

What We Liked:

This lower back brace is designed for men in particular. The brace has breathable side panels to keep you cool. The brace also provides adjustable compression with its firm elastic side pulls and detachable suspenders. You’ll find four pieces of built-in orthopedic flexible strip bands to help support your back as well. The design allows you to engage comfortably in a variety of full-body motions. It’s made of deluxe mesh and nylon fabric, and it comes in five sizes. Get it here.