Best Mason Jars

Whether you’re jumping into the canning craze or you enjoy the old-fashioned look canning jars bring to the table, Ball mason jars are prized and sought-after for their quality, durability, and iconic place in American history. These jars are multi-purpose and can be used for almost anything in the kitchen. From joining the farm-to-table movement to enjoying a piece of nostalgia, Ball jars can have a unique place in everyone’s home. Here are four of the best Ball jars for your canning and home décor needs.

Most Beautiful Canning Jars

Ball Quilted Crystal Regular Mouth 8 oz Jelly Mason Jar with Lids and Bands

Jars for Jam. Best for jams and jellies, these quilted jars provide an elegant look for canning home preserves to give as gifts.

What We Liked:

The quilted pattern on these jars creates a timeless and elegant presentation when gifting homemade preserves. Pint jars are classically used for jams and jellies due to their smaller size. These jars also work well for small-batch items such as sauces, mustards, and vinegar. Complete with self-sealing lids, these jars will make your canning endeavors a breeze. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Produce

Ball Regular Mouth 32-Ounces Mason Jar with Lids and Bands

All-Purpose Jars. Whether you’re looking to can pickles, peaches, or craft a flower arrangement, this large, regular-mouth jar will suit your needs.

What We Liked:

Able to hold larger quantities of food, these jars are excellent for canning items such as vegetables, fruit, and ready-to-eat soups. Each jar will hold approximately five to eight servings of any item you preserve, depending on your serving size. These all-glass jars are BPA-free and safe to use for any task in the kitchen. These also work well for crafting a tidy long-stemmed flower arrangement for your table. Get them today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Dry Storage

Ball 64 Ounce Jar Wide Mouth

Dry Storage Jars. Perfect for dry storage, the classic screw ring lids on these jars will keep any contents inside dry and safe from kitchen odors or pests.

What We Liked:

These are not your typical canning jars. While these jars are perfect for dry storage of items such as flour, sugar, coffee grounds, or craft supplies, they can be a bit unwieldy to use for canning, and they are not freezer safe. Use them for dry goods or to keep a steady supply of iced coffee on hand in your refrigerator. These also make excellent décor accents around your home. Get it today.

Most Classic Jar

Ball Jar Pint Regular Mouth

A Kitchen Staple. Pint jars are perfect for jams, jellies, sauces, and pickle slices. These classic-sized jars can be found in kitchens across America.

What We Liked:

These no-frills jars are perfect for canning small amounts of food such as jams and jellies, in addition to items for pickling such as cucumbers and okra. Small enough for salsas or pie fillings to give as gifts, but big enough to use regularly, Ball pint jars can be used for a wide variety of purposes in the kitchen. If you can’t get enough of these jars, use them in your home office as a pen/pencil cup, a catch-all container for rubber bands and paperclips, or in your bathroom as a place to keep cotton balls and q-tips. Get it here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.