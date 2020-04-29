Best Massage Guns

What do elite athletes have that you don’t? Faster recovery time. Reducing muscle soreness and recovering from workouts quicker lets you work harder, longer, and more often. Massage guns are a great way to speed up recovery time and provide therapeutic relief from muscle soreness and pain. And the best part? You can do it all yourself from the comfort of home or right at the gym without spending big money on massages. Here are four great options for adding a massage gun to your workout and recovery routine. Take a look and choose the model that’s right for you, according to speed, pressure, and design.

Most Powerful

VYBE PERCUSSION Massage Gun

Up to 60 Pounds of Percussive Force. When power is paramount, reach for the Vybe Percussion Massage Gun.

What We Liked:

While similar massage guns deliver around 30-35 pounds of percussion, this baby hammers home the therapeutic vibes with 60 pounds of force. Plus, it has a 90 degree pivoting head and an interchangeable battery system (two batteries included), boosting portability. The drawback? It’s loud, and you’ll only get about two hours use out of a fully charged battery. Buy Now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Top Choice

WuBeFine Massage Gun

Includes Six Massage Adapters & 30 Variable Speeds. The WuBeFine Massage Gun is an excellent all-around system that offers six adapters and more speed settings than any massage gun in its price range.

What We Liked:

This is our favorite system for completeness, versatility, and value. It’s easy and comfortable to operate, offers 30 speed settings, and comes with six adapters, all for a very reasonable price. Plus, we like the carry case that keeps everything nicely organized. Available On Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Value

DamKee Massage Gun

Best Bang for Your Buck. The DamKee Massage Gun delivers the best value in its class.

What We Liked:

This massage gun system from DamKee has everything you need at a great price, including speed levels that deliver up to 3,300 strokes per minute, which is comparable to units costing much more. Plus, it comes with six adapter heads for targeting different muscle groups. Battery time is good — up to six hours on a single charge. And it has a high-def LED screen for easy operation and at-a-glance info on speed and battery status. Purchase Today.

Best for First-Timers

Gocheer Muscle Massage Gun

Easy Massage at Great Price. The Gocheer Muscle Massage Gun is an excellent entry-level system.

What We Liked:

Wanting to try a massage gun without spending big bucks? You can’t go wrong with the Gocheer Muscle Massage Gun. It has 20 speeds settings, comes with four adapter heads, and lasts between five to eight hours on a single charge. Plus, simple touch-screen operation makes it easy to use. Get Yours Now.