Best Massage Pillows with Heat

There are some aches and pains that even spending time on your mat can’t stretch out. That’s why a small and portable massage pillow with a heat setting is our go-to for neck, back, shoulder, and leg aches that just won’t go away. Check out our list of favorites to see which pillows have the features you’re in the market for.

Best Feel

Snailax Shiatsu Massage Pillow with Heat

Softest Pick

This cozy choice will soothe aching muscles.

What We Liked

The Snailax’s plush exterior makes it the coziest pillow on our list, perfect for those who are looking for an ultra-soft massage experience. Four massage nodes dig deep to relax your muscles and ease soreness. Bonus: The car adaptor lets you use it at home or on the go. Get it here.

Most Portable

MaxKare Massage Pillow with Heat

Great On-The-Go Option

Take your massager wherever you go with this travel-friendly choice.

What We Liked

While all the massage pillows on our list are portable, this one takes it up a notch with an elastic strap to keep it in place while you’re sitting in the car or at your desk. A 15-minute auto shut-off and overheating protection ensures you can stay focused on the task at hand instead of adjusting your massager’s settings. The nodes switch rotation direction to ensure they work out every last muscle kink. Buy it now.

Most Affordable

Naipo Shiatsu Neck Back Massager

Great Low-Cost Choice

An ergonomic massager without a hefty price tag.

What We Liked

Naipo’s ergonomic, W-shaped design ensures this massage pillow will fit your body perfectly. The heat function warms to 112-degrees Fahrenheit, ideal for a therapeutic massage session. At less than $35, this is a great value pick. Buy it here.

Best Technology

Papillon Back Massager with Heat

Feature-Rich Pick

Enhanced tech specs make this one a winning design.

What We Liked

While slightly more expensive than our other picks, the Papillon has tech features that makes it worth the few extra bucks. The massage nodes automatically change direction every minute and there are three speed settings to allow you to customize your massage. The heat comes from infrared, which ensures you won’t suffer any low temperature burns during extended use. Capping it off: Overheat protection and car compatibility. Get it now.