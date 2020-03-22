Best Massage Roller Sticks

Stretching is one of the best ways to relieve joints and muscles after a strenuous workout or long day at work. However, it can be difficult to properly hit all of the tense areas on your own. Luckily, there are massage roller sticks designed for this purpose that allows you to easily release muscle tension. With a wide variety of sizes, added features, and firmness levels, you’re sure to find the perfect massage roller for your needs.

Best Value

IDSON Muscle Roller Stick

Excellent Roller Stick. his massage stick is super affordable and effective, making it great for a variety of users.

What We Liked

For an affordable, effective muscle roller, you can’t get much better than this massage stick. The massage roller is made out of industrial-grade materials, ensuring sturdy use over time. Plus, this massage roller is backed by a warranty to protect your purchase. With nine embedded rollers, you’ll be able to get a comprehensive massage with every stretch. Get yours on Amazon.

Best for Beginners

Kamileo Muscle Roller

All-in-One Roller Kit. This roller kit comes with a handy stretch card, making the massage roller incredibly easy to use effectively.

What We Liked

This massage roller stick features an anti-slip handle, making it super easy to use even during vigorous workouts. The roller has a solid steel core which makes it extra sturdy for everyday use. Best of all, you’re also given an included stretching pamphlet with your purchase to get started with a couple of effective stretches. The roller comes in six different colors to match your personal sense of style. Buy Today.

Best Overall

Yansyi Muscle Roller Stick for Athletes

Great All-Around Massage Roller. This massage roller has a top-tier quality design, making it perfect for use while at home or at the gym.

What We Liked

This massage roller is super flexible and features a steel rod core, making the roller extremely sturdy. The muscle roller features two reinforced rubberized handles on either side for an easy grip during use. We love that the rod features nine different independent rollers for a deep, flexible massage. The roller comes in four different colors and is ultra-portable for use while at home or at the gym. Available at Amazon.

Best Trigger Point

Gaiam Restore Massage Stick

Firm Massage Stick. This massage stick features three center points—perfect for relieving tension on hot spots.

What We Liked

Unlike other massage rollers, this massage stick features three distinct pressure points to help target relief. There are two ergonomic grip handles on either side of the roller for ease of use. The 18-inch massage stick is super easy to use from home or at the gym. The roller’s pressure point design is able to seamlessly target different areas of the body, providing immediate relief to muscles. Buy Now.

Best Deep Tissue

Doeplex Muscle Roller Massage Stick for Athletes

Super Effective Massage Roller. This massage roller is specially designed to deliver a deep tissue massage with every use.

What We Liked

This massage stick features freely spinning rollers, adding an extra layer of massage intensity. The compact massager is about 17 inches long, making it super portable while still remaining effective for total body use. We love how the rollers rotate a full 360 degrees for deep relief. Overall, this is a great massager for athletes and users seeking out intense, routine care. Shop on Amazon.