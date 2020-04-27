Staying healthy with delicious drinks sounds impossible, doesn’t it? Matcha green tea powder is one drink that can keep you feeling your best while still being enjoyable. It's made with green tea leaves that are ground into a fine powder that can be used in dishes, smoothies, and drinks. Matcha is a superfood that offers a lot of antioxidants, boosts metabolism, and increases energy. To find the best matcha green tea powders, check out our top picks.

Best Overall

Kiss Me Organics Matcha Green Tea Powder

Culinary Grade and Naturally Cultivated. The Kiss Me Organics matcha green tea powder is a high-quality powder that is naturally cultivated in Japan. It’s culinary grade, too, so it has the potential for a lot of great uses.

What We Liked

We appreciate the smoothness of this matcha green tea powder. It’s a culinary grade powder, meaning that it can be used in many recipes, from tea and coffee to baked goods and smoothies. Get it here.

Best for Matcha First-Timers

Jade Leaf Matcha Green Tea Powder

Easy Intro to Matcha Green Tea. The Jade Leaf matcha green tea powder is easy to use and will help you decide if matcha is for you. It's a ceremonial grade powder, so it can be used with water or tea.

What We Liked

If you’ve never tried matcha before, then this is the option for you. It’s a simple blend, so you can taste the matcha flavor to see if you enjoy it. Buy it now.

Best Vegan Option

Eco Heed Matcha Green Tea Powder

Organic and Vegan. The matcha green tea powder made by Eco Heed is a high-quality organic blend. It’s USDA Organic from Japan, and it's also a vegan formula.

What We Liked

We appreciate that this is an entirely vegan formula. Many brands add milk to their matcha powder, but Eco Heed does not, making it a safe option for vegans. Get it now.

Those are the best matcha green tea powders on the market. Any of these options will help you to feel your very best while enjoying some delicious drinks and treats!