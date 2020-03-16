Best Maternity Skin Care Products

Pregnancy is such a special time, you're becoming a parent and experiencing so many amazing things. But it can be challenging to find skincare products that work for you during this special time. During pregnancy, you might have new skincare needs and we have found some great products that can help with dryness and protect your skin. We've put together some of the best maternity skincare products for you to look through so you can enjoy relaxation and comfort while pregnant.

Best Kit

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Complete Kit

A variety of products. The Palmers complete kit offers four products for you to try that center around repairing dry skin and reducing stretch marks.

What We Liked

These products will keep you moisturized and keep stretch marks at bay. They offer amazing ingredients such as collagen and elastin to keep your skin firm and hydrated during your entire pregnancy. Get it now.

Most Natural

Barker Goods Organic Belly Balm

All-natural and soothing. The Barker Goods organic belly balm is made of all-natural ingredients such as olive oil and vitamin E. Its safe for all skin types, is fragrance-free, and perfect for sensitive skin.

What We Liked

During pregnancy, you want to be as natural as possible with everything you consume or put on your body. Barker Goods knows this and wanted to create a moisturizing balm that is non-toxic with all-natural ingredients. Get it now.

Most Moisturizing

THENA Natural Wellness Organic Belly & Body Oil

Intense moisture. The Thena belly and body oil offer intense moisture with ingredients like jojoba oil and rosehip seed oil. It also contains vitamin E and natural plant collagen which can help boost elasticity.

What We Liked

If you’re concerned about stretch marks then you need to check out this oil by Thena Natural Wellness. It’s an intense formula that’s jam-packed with amazing ingredients to keep you feeling your best while pregnant. Buy it here.

Best for Aching Feet

Burts Bees Mama Bee Gift Set

Soothing for aching muscles and feet. A three product gift set by Burt’s Bees with ingredients such as peppermint and coconut oil to reduce inflammation and keep your feet moisturized.

What We Liked

Burt’s Bees offers a gift set with some amazing maternity skin care products. One is the leg and foot cream which will have you rejoicing over its healing properties. It helps with sore feet and swelling that women can experience during pregnancy and makes you feel fresh and pampered. Buy it now.

Best for Travel

Earth Mama A Little Something for Mama-to-Be Gift Set

Travel-sized products for the mama. Earth Mama’s gift set offers five mini products in a travel-sized bag for you to take with you anywhere. It has deodorant, body wash, belly butter, belly oil, and a lip balm.

What We Liked

Whether you’re on the go a lot or you’re taking a trip while pregnant this set from Earth Mama is perfect for you. All the products are moisturizing and organic with ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil. Pick it up here.