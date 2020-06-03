Best Maximum Support Sports Bras

One of the most essential pieces in a woman’s fitness wardrobe is a high-quality, durable—but most importantly—comfortable sports bra. We’ve rounded up the best sports bras for every size and shape online that provide maximum support and great fit without compromising style, so that you can easily make an informed decision about the newest addition to your workout drawer.

Best in Category

FITTIN Racerback Sports Bras for Women

Supportive & Comfortable

Available in a range of colors, including basic black and white, this sport bra has a sleek, chic racerback design and provides ample chest support.

What We Liked

With its racerback straps, open design allowing unobstructed arm movement, and supportive construction this bra is should be a staple of any yoga or Pilates practitioner’s fitness arsenal. The bra’s airy, open design delivers maximum support without being too constricting. It gets top marks for comfort, thanks to removable padding and adjustable straps that help the bra fit as perfectly as possible to your body’s unique needs. Buy now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Supportive

SYROKAN Women's Bounce Control Wirefree Front Adjustable High Impact Maximum Support Sports Bras

Heavy-Duty Support

Designed specifically for larger chests (which need greater amount of support), this bra has a thick, slightly cushioned underband, double-layered stretch cups that absorb shock from movement, and wide, solid, adjustable straps.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Liked

One of the most frustrating things about maximum-support sports bras is that they can feel constricting, stifling, and uncomfortable. This bra addresses those issues with mesh panels inside and on the front for increased flexibility and breathability. Buy now.

Most Figure-Flattering

Anita Women's Dynamix Star Maximum Support Sport Bra

Flattering X-back

Available in 7 colors including basic black, these bras thick, adjustable straps, and an X-back shape for maximum support.

What We Liked

With its X-shaped back straps, low-scooped neck, wide under band and contoured design, this bra is as functional as it is flattering. You get dynamic comfort without sacrificing style. Buy now.

Most Comfortable

Handful Women's Y-Back Maximum Support Racerback Sports Bra with Removable Pads

Designed for Comfort

Created by women for women, this pullover-style Y-back bra is highly supportive, doesn’t chafe, and is wireless to provide a relaxed yet supportive fit.

What We Liked

Not only does this brand make extremely comfortable bras for women by women, but as a company which includes breast cancer survivors, Handful supports breast cancer research by giving 12.5% of the revenue from their BattleCry Pink bras to the Young Survival Coalition year-round. Now that’s a cause we can get behind. Buy now.

Most Sweat-Absorbent

icyzone Padded Strappy Sports Bra Yoga Tops Activewear Workout Clothes for Women

Supportive, Strappy, Sweat-Wicking

This supportive sports bra features multiple design elements which work together to keep your body comfortably drier during a sweaty workout: a wireless supportive front, lightweight strappy back, and moisture-wicking technology.

What We Liked

While many items in our selection feature an open back to cool the body during warming workouts, this bra is exceptional in that it manages moisture using both sweat-wicking technology and breathable mesh padding. It also comes in 11 color variations, including basic black and white. Buy now.