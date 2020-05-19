Best Measuring Cups for Your Home Kitchen
One-Size-Fits-All
Prepworks by Progressive Ultimate 19-Piece Measuring Cups & Spoons Set
Recipe Master. Consider this measuring set the Swiss Army Knife of kitchen tools.
What We Liked
An all-in-one solution for the home chef who wants to cover every possible cooking and baking base. The handles include easy-to-read measurement references that won’t fade with washing. Get them here.
Most Accurate
New Star Foodservice Stainless-Steel Measuring Spoons and Cups Combo (Set of 8)
Nest of Tools. Just mix ingredients once you have this set of utensils on hand.
What We Liked
Sure, you might pay a little more, but stainless-steel kitchen utensils are the way to go for better handling and longer-lasting performance. The sharp edges of both the spoons and cups are great for precision measuring. Buy them now.
Kitchen MVP
Bellemain Stainless-Steel 6-Piece Measuring Cup Set
Measured Success. Put it all together in a package that’s compact but essential.
What We Liked
The Matryoshka doll of kitchen craft, this set of six measuring cups is designed to nest together compactly as well as offer a stable and robust vessel for measuring out both dry and wet ingredients. The sturdy stainless-steel construction is complemented by the fact that measuring units are engraved on the handle so they won’t fade with time. Buy them here.
Budget Choice
KitchenAid Classic Measuring Cups (Set of 4)
Team Work. They say baking is science, cooking is art. Either way, you’re gonna need the right tools to make the magic happen.
What We Liked
Look to this set of four BPA-free plastic measuring cups for a durable but affordable solution to your cooking and baking arsenal. The soft rubber grip is helpful as you’re in the midst of frantic recipe assembly, while the nested design and detachable organizing ring helps with storage. Get them now.