Best Measuring Cups for Your Home Kitchen

While we all love to remember the vision of grandma assembling that signature pie or family-favorite meal with a dash of this and a splash of that, it’s also true that following and perfecting the steps of a given recipe is a sure-fire route to culinary success. Trust these sets of measuring cups and spoons to add the right math to your next kitchen masterpiece; cooking with love is down to you, the chef.

One-Size-Fits-All

Prepworks by Progressive Ultimate 19-Piece Measuring Cups & Spoons Set

Recipe Master. Consider this measuring set the Swiss Army Knife of kitchen tools.

What We Liked

An all-in-one solution for the home chef who wants to cover every possible cooking and baking base. The handles include easy-to-read measurement references that won’t fade with washing. Get them here.

Most Accurate

New Star Foodservice Stainless-Steel Measuring Spoons and Cups Combo (Set of 8)

Nest of Tools. Just mix ingredients once you have this set of utensils on hand.

What We Liked

Sure, you might pay a little more, but stainless-steel kitchen utensils are the way to go for better handling and longer-lasting performance. The sharp edges of both the spoons and cups are great for precision measuring. Buy them now.

Kitchen MVP

Bellemain Stainless-Steel 6-Piece Measuring Cup Set

Measured Success. Put it all together in a package that’s compact but essential.

What We Liked

The Matryoshka doll of kitchen craft, this set of six measuring cups is designed to nest together compactly as well as offer a stable and robust vessel for measuring out both dry and wet ingredients. The sturdy stainless-steel construction is complemented by the fact that measuring units are engraved on the handle so they won’t fade with time. Buy them here.

Budget Choice

KitchenAid Classic Measuring Cups (Set of 4)

Team Work. They say baking is science, cooking is art. Either way, you’re gonna need the right tools to make the magic happen.

What We Liked

Look to this set of four BPA-free plastic measuring cups for a durable but affordable solution to your cooking and baking arsenal. The soft rubber grip is helpful as you’re in the midst of frantic recipe assembly, while the nested design and detachable organizing ring helps with storage. Get them now.