Best Meditation Floor Chair

Meditation chairs have the ability to alleviate back and body pain often associated with sitting on a hard floor or thin mat. By relieving pressure on your back and joints, your mind is better able to better focus on an object, thought, or activity as you work to achieve a calm state. Material, size, adjustability, and overall comfort are important factors to evaluate when selecting a meditation chair. We’ve reviewed five meditation floor chairs on the market and provided their best features and benefits below.

Best Product

BIRDROCK HOME Adjustable 14-Position Memory Foam Floor Chair

Adjustable 14-Position Floor Chair. Memory foam floor chair that provides comfortable back support with 14 position adjustments, including a 90 degree table-top feature

What We Liked:

The BIRDROCK HOME Adjustable 14-Position Memory Foam Floor Chair can be used as a chair or a table. We liked that this chair gave us incredible back support while in the seated position. The 14 different positions gave us flexibility to use the chair beyond meditation. We even used it for a nap from time to time. The ability to use the chair at a 90 degree angle allowed us to play board games on it, which we felt was a cool additional feature. Buy it here.

Best All-Weather

BonVIVO Easy II Padded Floor Chair

Indoor/Outdoor Padded Floor Chair. Padded floor chair made of stain resistant material that is safe for both indoor and outdoor use

What We Liked:

The bonVIVO Easy II Padded Floor Chair offers the ability to sit and recline. We found the chair padding to be extremely comfortable with its combination of upholstery filling and foam. We liked that the material was stain resistant and safe to be used outdoors as well. We were able to find calm comfort in our seated meditation sessions both inside and outside. Get it here.

Most Comfort

Sundale Outdoor Indoor Adjustable Soft-Brushed Polyester Cord Five-Position Multiangle Floor Chair

Comfortable Five-Position Floor Chair. Adjustable indoor/outdoor soft-brushed polyester cord floor chair designed with extra thick padding for supreme comfort

What We Liked:

The Sundale Outdoor Indoor Adjustable Soft-Brushed Polyester Cord Five-Position Multiangle Floor Chair offers multiple levels of comfort. We liked the removable zipper cover that allowed us to remove it and wash it easily. The padding was extra thick, giving us cozy comfort as we used the chair for calming meditation sessions. The fact that the chair was lightweight also made it easy for us to move around as needed. Get it here.

Best for Travel

malu Luxury Padded Floor Chair with Back Support

Portable Padded Floor Chair. Adjustable padded floor chair offered in sleek design with convenient carrying straps that allow for easy transportation

What We Liked:

The malu Luxury Padded Floor Chair with Back Support comes with a sleek carrying strap that allows for easy mobility. We liked the overall sleek design of this chair. Folded flat, we were able to easily store this chair when not in use. We took advantage of the meditation ebook that was provided with this chair. We found great comfort in the five adjustable positions this chair offered. Get it here.

Most Versatile

Floor Chair Adjustable NNEWVANTE

Versatile Floor Chair. Adjustable floor chair that can be used for sitting, gaming, and even nursing a baby

What We Liked:

The Floor Chair Adjustable NNEWVANTE comes with a smooth blue velvet cover. We liked the simple comfort and shape of this chair. We took advantage of this chair on the floor, in our baby window, and even nursing our baby. We loved the versatility and light weight of the product, using it in just about every room of the house. The adjustable backrest can be set at various angles between 90 degrees and 180 degrees, providing the ability to dial in our comfort and prevent back pain. Get it here.