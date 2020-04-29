Best Men’s Shaving Creams

Finding a high-quality shaving cream that’s affordable and efficient is, unfortunately, much easier said than done. However, it’s important to find an effective shave cream or gel to protect the skin from harsh razor bumps or nicks. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the best men’s shaving cream options available so that you can find the perfect shaving cream for your needs. With a variety of sizes, embedded moisturizers, and added features, you’re bound to love any of these excellent shaving cream products.

Best For Sensitive Skin

NIVEA Men Sensitive Shaving Gel

Sensitive Shaving Gel

This sensitive shaving gel is lightweight and thorough for an ultra-soft shave.

What we liked

This shaving gel is made specifically for men with sensitive skin, for a super-efficient yet gentle shave. The shaving cream is formulated with soothing chamomile and witch hazel, along with vitamin E, for a super smooth shaving experience. This cream comes in a pack of three bottles with seven ounces each, allowing you to purchase it in bulk at an excellent price. Overall, this is a super smooth gel that you’ll love using on a regular basis, regardless of your skin type. Buy it here.

Best Overall

Edge Shaving Gel for Men

Moisturizing Shaving Gel

This gel is infused with aloe to effectively moisturize skin while delivering a thorough shave.

What we liked

For a super smooth shaving gel, this is an excellent choice. The gel is packed with aloe to glide smoothly and comfortably across your body, even on sensitive skin. Notably, this gel will leave skin with a cooling feeling, making it perfect for waking you up in the morning. With your purchase, you’ll receive a pack of six shaving cream bottles (seven ounces each) for a shave you can depend on every morning. Buy it here.

Best For A Close Shave

Cremo Original Shave Cream

Ultra-Smooth Shave Cream

This super smooth shave cream is highly concentrated to deliver an efficient, close shave with every use.

What we liked

This ultra-concentrated shaving cream is super smooth and built to offer a super close shave. The slick formula will leave skin feeling soft and supple. With infused natural moisturizers, like macadamia seed oil, aloe, calendula extract, lemon extract, papaya extract, and olive leaf extract, your skin will feel refreshed after every shave. Best of all, each six-ounce bottle contains a 90-day supply, meaning you don’t need to use a lot of this shaving cream to get a thorough shave! Buy it now.

Best Value

NIVEA Men Sensitive Shaving Foam

Bulk Shaving Foam

This bulk pack delivers sensitive shaving cream at an excellent value.

What we liked

This shaving foam is packed with vitamin E and chamomile for a super soft close shave. The foam is perfect for sensitive skin with its light yet effective formula. Plus, the shaving foam has a pleasant scent that will leave you feeling fresh at the beginning of every day. With your purchase, you’ll receive a pack of six cans (seven ounces each) that will protect your skin from irritation and razor burn on a daily basis. Buy it now.