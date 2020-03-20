Best Men’s Sunglasses

Sunglasses are not just an important part of eye protection but are a part of our day to day style. Finding the right pair of sunglasses that fit you comfortably, look great, and provide maximum protection from the sun’s harmful rays can be harder than it sounds. We’ve rounded up five great pairs so you can find the fit and style that matches your budget.

Best High-End Sunglasses

Ray-Ban RB3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses

Fashionable, Classic Eyewear. For a timeless and fashionable look, you can’t do better than Clubmaster Ray-Bans.

What We Liked

This Ray-Ban style has been around for years, and for a good reason – it looks great on nearly everyone. These offer 100% UV protection, maximum comfort, and durable frames. They are lightweight and can easily be worn all day long. The frames come in a variety of colors to match your preferred color combination and can be sized between 49mm and 51mm for optimal customization. Buy on Amazon.

Lightweight Style

SUNGAIT Ultra Lightweight Sunglasses

Polarized Eye Protection. These sunglasses will match any outfit or style and will also provide you with solid eye protection from the sun and glare.

What We Liked

The thin frame of these glasses is reminiscent of a James Bond-style, which looks great on everyone. These can easily transform an entire outfit, whether you’re sporting a casual look for a day off or heading to the office. They are polarized and provide 100% protection against UVA, UVB, and UVC rays. The lightweight frame provides all-day comfort. Each pair comes with a lifetime breakage warranty, a money-back guarantee, cleaning cloth, soft pouch, and mini screwdriver. Shop Now.

Retro Cool

Oakley Men’s Holbrook Square Sunglasses

Classic Sunglasses. What's old is new. Never out of style, these classic Oakley sunglasses are the perfect answer to looking good.

What We Liked

Oakley is always a hit for high-quality sunglasses you can rely on. They offer 100% UVA, UVB, and UVC protection and reduce blue light. The lightweight lens offers maximum comfort, clarity, and protection. Proprietary PRIZM technology enhances color and contrast to make the environment more vibrant while reducing glare. These can be worn all day for any activity. Available on Amazon.

Most Classic Look

FEIDU Polarized Sunglasses

Stylish Eye Protection. Look like a rock star any day of the week in these classic shades made to match any outfit.

What We Liked

The classic look of these glasses pairs well with both casual and sophisticated styles alike. The lenses are polarized with UV 400 protection to provide maximum eye relief and ideal viewing conditions. Each pair of glasses comes with a soft carrying case, cleaning cloth, and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Buy Now.

Best for Athletes

Under Armour Igniter Sunglasses

Play in the Sun. Great for any sport, especially running, baseball, and tennis, Under Armour's Igniters will protect your eyes in all conditions.

What We Liked

These wrap-around glasses are perfect for outdoor sports of all kinds. The lenses are polarized to provide optimal image clarity and protection. The classic ArmourFusion frames have been built for maximum strength and durability. A rubber nose pad provides anti-slip grip and comfort, and the lenses protect against 100% UVA and UVB rays. Get Yours Today.