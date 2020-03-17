Are you looking for the perfect blanket to use during your yoga sessions? There are so many options out there it can be difficult to know what you need. If you want a beautiful blanket that can help deepen your yoga postures, then you need a Mexican yoga blanket. Mexican yoga blankets can be rolled or folded up in a variety of ways during yoga to keep pressure off your knees, back, or feet or to help you support your body in deep stretching poses. These versatile blankets can also be used as a throw, for a picnic, or on a hike. We have found the best Mexican yoga blankets for you to find the perfect one for you.

Softest Mexican Yoga Blanket

Benevolence LA Mexican Blanket

Soft and Cozy Blanket. Handmade by Mexican artisans with hypoallergenic recycled materials.

What We Liked

This Mexican blanket created by Benevolence is a great yoga blanket thanks to it being of soft materials. Its cozy vibe means it's perfect to keep you warm and supported in yoga and to snuggle up with on the couch. The material is made to get softer with every wash. With every wash it becomes softer and fuller, making it perfect for use during yoga. Buy it now.

Most Colorful

El Paso Designs Colorful Mexican Yoga Blanket

Most Colorful Options and Lightweight. These blankets come in a traditional pattern but offer so many color choices. Its extremely lightweight at only two pounds, perfect for yoga or taking to the park or beach.

What We Liked

El Paso Designs offer the most vibrant and beautiful Mexican yoga blankets on the market. Made from soft recycled environmentally fibers, you can find every color from a soft blue to hot pink with so many in between! Get it here.

Most Durable

Yoga Accessories' Traditional Mexican Yoga Blanket

It lasts a long time and is easy to clean. Made of a blend of acrylic, polyester, and cotton which provides longevity and a loose weave this blanket can be washed with like colors and comes clean easily.

What We Liked

Yoga Accessories made this blanket to withstand everyday use in yoga class. It has a loose weave that can stretch instead of ripping thanks to the added polyester. This high-quality blanket is available in a wide range of colors. Get it now.

Most Affordable

Canyon Creek Authentic Mexican Yoga Falsa Blanket

High Quality and Budget-Friendly. Canyon Creek’s Mexican yoga blanket is the best option for someone who needs a cost-effective option. It costs less than $14 yet offers a high-quality feel, making it a great addition to your yoga routine.

What We Liked

This is a great option for someone who is trying to see if a Mexican yoga blanket is right for them. It offers a lower price tag than most blankets yet still offers a high-quality feel. Weighing 3.5 pounds and featuring a stitched edging this blanket is durable and made to last. Pick it up now.

Top Choice

Topaz Hill Premium Yoga Authentic Mexican Blanket

Premium Blanket with a Plush Feel. Made from Acrylic and cotton fabrics to keep it soft yet strong. It offers light or heavy support during yoga poses for the ultimate protection.

What We Liked

If you’re looking for the cream of the crop when it comes to Mexican Yoga Blankets - look no further. This is a yoga class approved product that is used everywhere. The thickness is perfect for keeping warm or for offering support while attempting difficult yoga positions. Get it here.