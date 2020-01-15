Best Microfiber Cloths

Designed with soft microfibers that attract dust particles, microfiber cloths can be used to wipe down surfaces without leaving streaks or scratches. They are machine washable, reusable, and durable. Whether you’re tired of stock piling paper towels or looking for a way to tackle the dust in your house without the use of harmful chemicals, microfiber cloths provide a solution to disposable towels. Color, size, and material are all important factors to evaluate when choosing a cloth. We’ve reviewed five great products on the market and provided their best features and benefits below.

Great Value Pack

Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (24-Pack)

Multi-Pack Microfiber Cleaning Cloths. Multi-pack of 24 absorbent, microfiber cleaning cloths

What We Liked:

The Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths are super soft, These cloths allowed us to clean our home without any unwanted lint, streaks, or scratches. We loved that these cloths are machine washable, saving us money on disposable cleaning cloths. Get it here.

Good Quality

AmazonBasics Blue and Yellow Microfiber Cleaning Cloth, 24-Pack

Quality Microfiber Cleaning Cloths. Multi-pack of colorful, quality microfiber cleaning cloths

What We Liked:

AmazonBasics 24pk Microfiber Cleaning Cloths come in blue, yellow, and white. We loved the colors, the ultra-soft material, and the fact that we didn’t have to use a chemical cleaner all the time. These cleaning cloths are very absorbent, dried quickly and made our house cleaning a bit easier. Buy it here.

Great Value

Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Value Pack of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths. 50pk of microfiber cleaning cloths with quick-dry design

What We Liked:

The Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloths comes in a 50pk of five assorted colors. We used these cloths in our house, in our cars, and at our office. We found them soft and gentle on everything from our counters to our glass windows. We loved that they were absorbent, machine washable, and dried quickly. Buy it here.

Best Color

50 Pack – Simple Houseware Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

Colorful Microfiber Cleaning Cloths. Multi-pack of 50, colorful microfiber cloths for cleaning

What We Liked:

The Simple Houseware Microfiber Cleaning Cloths come in four bright colors. We loved that we could wipe down our entire house without any scratches, especially our painted surfaces. The 12”X16” cleaning cloths were soft and super absorbent, making them easy for us to use. The 50pk will have us stocked for a long time. Buy it here.

Most Durable

Buff™ Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (12pk)

Heavy Duty Microfiber Cloths. Durable 12 pk of microfiber cloths designed to withstand 500 machine washes

What We Liked:

The Buff™ Microfiber Cleaning Cloth is available in a generous 16”X16”. The size was perfect for our large kitchen island. We found these cleaning cloths soft, durable, and effective throughout our entire house without leaving any marks or scratches. We used and washed them dozens of times and they performed without any issues over and over again. Buy it today.