Best Microfiber Cloths
Great Value Pack
Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (24-Pack)
Multi-Pack Microfiber Cleaning Cloths. Multi-pack of 24 absorbent, microfiber cleaning cloths
What We Liked:
The Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths are super soft, These cloths allowed us to clean our home without any unwanted lint, streaks, or scratches. We loved that these cloths are machine washable, saving us money on disposable cleaning cloths. Get it here.
Good Quality
AmazonBasics Blue and Yellow Microfiber Cleaning Cloth, 24-Pack
Quality Microfiber Cleaning Cloths. Multi-pack of colorful, quality microfiber cleaning cloths
What We Liked:
AmazonBasics 24pk Microfiber Cleaning Cloths come in blue, yellow, and white. We loved the colors, the ultra-soft material, and the fact that we didn’t have to use a chemical cleaner all the time. These cleaning cloths are very absorbent, dried quickly and made our house cleaning a bit easier. Buy it here.
Great Value
Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Value Pack of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths. 50pk of microfiber cleaning cloths with quick-dry design
What We Liked:
The Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloths comes in a 50pk of five assorted colors. We used these cloths in our house, in our cars, and at our office. We found them soft and gentle on everything from our counters to our glass windows. We loved that they were absorbent, machine washable, and dried quickly. Buy it here.
Best Color
50 Pack – Simple Houseware Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
Colorful Microfiber Cleaning Cloths. Multi-pack of 50, colorful microfiber cloths for cleaning
What We Liked:
The Simple Houseware Microfiber Cleaning Cloths come in four bright colors. We loved that we could wipe down our entire house without any scratches, especially our painted surfaces. The 12”X16” cleaning cloths were soft and super absorbent, making them easy for us to use. The 50pk will have us stocked for a long time. Buy it here.
Most Durable
Buff™ Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (12pk)
Heavy Duty Microfiber Cloths. Durable 12 pk of microfiber cloths designed to withstand 500 machine washes
What We Liked:
The Buff™ Microfiber Cleaning Cloth is available in a generous 16”X16”. The size was perfect for our large kitchen island. We found these cleaning cloths soft, durable, and effective throughout our entire house without leaving any marks or scratches. We used and washed them dozens of times and they performed without any issues over and over again. Buy it today.