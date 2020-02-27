Best Microfiber Travel Towels

Whether you’re backpacking, camping, or simply traveling, having a microfiber travel towel with you ensures you always have a clean cloth on hand. Outdoor chores, along with spills and other accidents, can be managed with these convenient towels. They are highly absorbent, dry quickly, and are lightweight. These towels also fold up to a compact size, making them perfect for people on the move, whether using them at the campsite, gym, beach, or pool. Check out five of our favorite microfiber travel towels and find something that fits your needs.

Softest

BEARZ Outdoor Microfiber Towel Set

Soft, Absorbent Microfiber Towel Set. This set comes with two microfiber towels—one medium and one face towel—perfect for traveling, backpacking, a day at the beach, and more.

What We Liked:

This two-pack set of microfiber towels come with a detachable loop for hanging, allowing you to dry your towels anytime and anywhere. They dry quickly, which is terrific when you’re on the go. These microfiber towels are silky soft and super absorbent, too. You get one medium (48 x 24 inches) and one face towel (15 x 12 inches). They are lightweight and compact, so they don’t take up much space in your bag or luggage. The towels also come in a convenient carrying case that has a water-resistant pocket. Get it here.

Most Variety

Rainleaf Microfiber Towel Perfect Travel & Sports & Beach Towel

Available in Six Different Sizes and Colors. These soft, super absorbent microfiber towels are available in six different sizes and colors to meet your needs. Plenty of variety to choose from here!

What We Liked:

With six different available sizes, you’ll always be able to find the perfect sized towel for your needs. These microfiber towels are easy on your skin. They can absorb up to five times more than their weight in water yet still dry quickly. The lightweight design allows the towels to fold up easily and compactly, so you can take them anywhere. The towels are also available in six stylish colors and come with a reusable carrying bag. The towels also come with a lifetime warranty. Buy it now.

Editor’s Choice

Youphoria Outdoors Microfiber Travel Towel

Lightweight and Compact. These microfiber towels come in three different sizes, perfect for going to the gym, camping, or going to the pool, beach, or waterpark.

What We Liked:

These lightweight, brushed microfiber towels have a luxurious, soft feel. They are highly absorbent and designed to hold up to five times their weight. They are lint-free and wick away sand and debris, making them perfect for trips to the beach. They are available in three sizes: 20 x 40 inches ideal for the gym, 28 x 56 inches great for camping or hiking, and 32 x 72 inches just right for pool or lake days. The towels come in a convenient carrying bag. Plus, there is an attached snap loop for hanging to make it easy to dry your towel anywhere when on the go. Get it here.

Runner Up

BOGI Microfiber Travel Sports Towel

Compact and Absorbent. These microfiber towels are plush and soft to the touch, highly absorbent, and compact enough to take with you anywhere.

What We Liked:

These microfiber towels can absorb up to 7 to 9 times more liquid than a standard towel, yet dry quickly. Their compact design allows them to easily fit in any size bag while leaving plenty of room for your other items. These towels come in four different sizes, so you can find the right size for your needs, whether it is a small face-sized towel or a large beach towel. The towels come with a snap hanging loop to make it easy to dry your towel anywhere. Additionally, a carrying bag with a D-ring carabiner is included.

Best for Summertime

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Towel & Gym Towels

Soft and Odor-Resistant. These microfiber towels are absorbent and soft. They dry quickly and resist odors, making them perfect for wet summertime and all those beloved water activities.

What We Liked:

These towels are soft, extra absorbent, fast-drying, and odor-resistant. They pack down to a small size, making them perfect for taking with you when hiking to your favorite swimming hole, fishing, or canoeing or kayaking. We also liked them for the gym and yoga classes. They are lightweight and are easy to carry. They come with either a snap or loop for hanging, making it easy to dry on the go. When you purchase one of these towels, you receive a bonus smaller towel with your order, or two of the same size if you order a small towel. They are available in a variety of sizes and colors and come with a 100 percent money-back guarantee. It's available here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.