Best Mini Exercise Balls

Mini exercise balls help enhance your Pilates, barre, and yoga practices. Mini exercise balls help you improve your abdominal, upper body, and lower back strength and flexibility. Additionally, these tools are useful for back rehabilitation exercises. Their small size makes them easy to store at home or take with you to classes or when traveling. When shopping for a mini exercise ball, look for ones made with strong, burst-resistant material. Here is our review of four different mini exercise balls so you can find the right one for you.

Available in Two Sizes

STOTT PILATES Mini Stability Ball

Mini Stability Ball. This mini stability ball comes in two sizes—10 inches and 12 inches—to accommodate your needs.

What We Liked

This mini stability ball can increase muscle activation and help you improve your posture by bringing stability to your movements and exercises. It’s available in two sizes: 10 inches or 12 inches and is made from burst resistant PVC material. It comes with a straw, so you can inflate or deflate it. When cleaning, avoid corrosive products. Gentle cleaners such as mild soap and water work well. We liked that this mini stability ball comes in two sizes. Available Here.

Best All-Around Choice

Live Infinitely 9 Inch Barre Pilates Ball & Hand Pump

9-inch Mini Exercise Ball with Hand Pump. This 9-inch stability ball is made of anti-burst, non-toxic PVC material, comes with a hand pump, eBook and digital exercise guide, a mesh bag, and is available in five different colors.

What We Liked

This mini exercise ball is made from non-slip durable PVC that holds up to 700 pounds. The non-toxic material is free of BPA, latex, heavy metal, and phthalates. It inflates in seconds using the included hand pump. Additionally, it comes with a workout eBook and digital exercise guide to help you incorporate the ball into your workouts. The exercise ball also comes with a mesh bag for easy storage or for when you’re traveling. Lastly, the ball has a one-year unlimited warranty. We liked that this 9-inch mini exercise ball is made of non-toxic, durable PVC material, comes with exercise instructions, a hand pump, a mesh bag, and is available in different colors. Buy Yours Today.

Comes with Instructional Poster

TheraBand Mini Ball

Small Exercise Ball for Yoga, Pilates, Core Strengthening, and More. This mini exercise ball is 9-inches and perfect for yoga, Pilates, core strengthening, balance, or physical therapy exercises to help strengthen your whole body.

What We Liked

This mini exercise ball is 9-inches in diameter and made with a soft, burst-resistant PVC material. It comes with an inflation tube for easy inflation. The ball’s small size makes it easy to transport and store. The included instructional poster helps provide ideas for incorporating this mini stability ball into your workouts. We liked that this mini exercise ball comes with an instructional poster to help give ideas on incorporating it into your fitness routine. Purchase Now.

Made with Non-Toxic PVC

Trideer Pilates Ball

9-Inch Mini Exercise Ball. This 9-inch stability ball is made from durable, non-toxic PVC that is anti-burst, anti-slip, and free of phthalates.

What We Liked

This mini exercise ball is ideal for your yoga, Pilates, core strengthening exercises, balance, and more. The ball is made of soft, non-toxic PVC and is free of phthalates. The durable material is anti-slip and anti-burst for peace of mind when working out. The ball is available in two colors. It inflates easily with the included straw and plug remover tool. It comes with a 30-day return policy and a 12-month warranty. We liked that this 9-inch mini exercise ball is made with non-toxic PVC. Order Yours Here.