Best Moderate to Severe Acne Treatments

Acne is something no one should have to deal with. It can be painful and can even interfere with your day-to-day self-esteem. When it comes to moderate and severe acne, it’s time to get serious about treating it. There are a ton of different options for this out there, and some are better deals than others. If you want to give one (or a few) a try in the comfort of your own home, you can order several options straight from Amazon. They’ll arrive on your doorstep, and you’ll be a step closer to clearer, healthier skin. Below, you'll find our most favorite and trusted acne treatments on the market.

Best on a Budget

Neutralyze Moderate To Severe Acne Face Wash

Try This Quick Fix for Less. Don’t let a small budget keep you from experiencing better skin.

What We Liked:

This face wash from Neutralyze contains salicylic acid, mandelic acid, and nitrogen for a unique combination of ingredients that fights acne fast. Better yet, a 5-ounce tube comes at a great deal, meaning you can enjoy clearer skin and a face wash with better ingredients than what you might find on your local supermarket shelves. Keep it budget-friendly and still get the results you need. Get it here.

Best Benzoyl Peroxide

Acne Free 4 Step Severe Acne Treatment Kit

Salicylic Acid Doesn’t Work for Everyone. Acne treatments not working? It could be the ingredients in your face wash. Give this benzoyl peroxide option a try.

What We Liked:

Some acne sufferers simply don’t see results from salicylic acid, one of the main ingredients in many acne-fighting products. If that sounds like you, you’ll want to try this treatment kit that uses benzoyl peroxide instead. The kit comes with a face wash, toner, and lotion. Buy it here.

Best Fast-Acting

CleaRx 3-Step Maximum Strength Moderate to Severe & Stubborn Acne Treatment

See Improvements in Just a Few Days. Don’t wait a month or more for clearer skin. You can have it sooner rather than later.

What We Liked:

Some acne treatments take forever to work, but that’s not the case with this selection. If you need clearer skin fast, try this three-step process. Our testers saw and felt improvements in as little as two to three days. They experienced even better results after consistent use across one to two months. The kit comes with enough treatment to last 60 days. Buy it now.

Best Spot Treatment

GENIUS Acne Spot Treatment Serum

Target Those Pesky Spots. Some acne sufferers just have a spot here or there, but the rest of their face is dry from the all-over use of strong acne products. If you don’t have a widespread issue, give this treatment a try today.

What We Liked:

Some of you only need acne treatment in select spots. Maybe you’re worried that using a full-on acne-fighting face wash and toner regimen will dry out the rest of your face. No worries here, though. This is a treatment for you. This spot solution can be applied only to the areas that need it, minimizing pores, fighting acne, and brightening skin. Buy it here.

Best Bulk Buy

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Stress Control Power-Cream Face Wash

You Understand Your Skin and Know You Need More. Stock up on your acne-fighting face wash for the months ahead. You know you’ll need it. Buy in bulk and save.

What We Liked:

If you don’t like having to purchase your face wash every two weeks or month at the grocery, just go ahead and stock up now. This three-pack of acne wash and treatment from Neutrogena is budget-friendly, and it will keep you going for three months or more. No return trips to the store is ever required! Get it here.