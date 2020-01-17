Best Mood Support Supplements

Life can be stressful. There’s no doubt about it. When we try to relax or exercise, racing thoughts and constant worries fill our minds. Thankfully, there is a way to switch off those worries and troubles. With mood support, you’ll be able to rest easy, enjoy your friends and family, and even stroll around the block without troubling thoughts that weigh you down. Here are our top picks for relaxation and mood support supplements.

Best Value

Pure Encapsulations

Monthly Mood Support. Pure Lithium Orotate will help improve healthy brain functions to support better moods.

What We Liked:

Each bottle includes a whopping three-month supply of pure lithium orotate. This mineral has been linked to natural detoxification of the brain, increased antioxidant levels, and mood support. We loved that pure ingredients were used to make this supplement and that this formula is free of wheat, peanuts, artificial sweeteners, and colors. Buy it now.

Best Mineral Supplement

Weyland: Lithium Orotate

Boost Mood with Minerals. Increase the presence of this trace mineral for improved mood all day long.

What We Liked:

Lithium orotate is a trace mineral that has been shown to improve and balance mood. Lithium orotate is a highly bioavailable substance, absorbing quickly into your body. We appreciated that each bottle was produced in an FDA-inspected and third party-rated facility. With a 100% money-back guarantee, it’s a great contender for mood support supplements. Get it here.

Best Nootropic Combination

Brain Supplement Nootropics Booster

Enhanced Brain Support. Rid yourself of mental fogginess while improving function and memory with this nootropics-based supplement.

What We Liked:

The inclusion of nootropics such as gingko biloba encourages increased function in your brain, better memory retention, less fogginess, and a boosted mood. We also notice improvements in alertness and logical processing. All ingredients here are non-GMO, gluten-free, and produced in an FDA-registered laboratory for safety and quality. Buy them here.

Best Supplement Combination

200 MG 5-HTP Plus Serotonin Synthesizers and Cofactor B6 for Improved Serotonin Conversion

Sleep and Mood Support. With B6 for improved serotonin uptake, you’ll experience better mood and sleep support.

What We Liked:

This supplement boasts 5-HTP, a known mood enhancer, as well as SAMe and L-Tryptophan. These ingredients, in combination with vitamin B6, will provide better synthesis in the body for increased effectiveness. Each ingredient is non-GMO and gluten-free. Every batch is produced in an FDA-registered laboratory. Get them here.

Fastest Acting

Suntheanine L-Theanine 200 mg (Double-Strength) in Cold-Pressed Organic Coconut Oil

Quick Mood Support. With a double-strength dose of L-Theanine, you’ll receive beneficial mood support fast.

What We Liked:

The Suntheanine formulation is created to provide a sense of wellbeing and relaxation without drowsiness by increasing Alpha brain waves. Organic coconut oil is used as a carrier to provide extra fast absorption to help as soon as you need it. All ingredients are non-GMO and gluten-free. For us, a 90-day money-back guarantee seals the deal on this stand-out supplement. Buy them now.