Best Moringa Powder

Moringa is a tree native to Africa and Asia and happens to be one of the most nutrient-rich plants on the planet. Moringa leaves can be ground down into Moringa powder, which is a great source of vitamins A, K and E, as well as calcium, iron, fiber, antioxidants and amino acids. Moringa powder is known to reduce fatigue, improve skin health, boost immunity, grow muscles, relieve stress, improve digestion and support healthy bones. If you’re interested in adding Moringa powder to your diet, how can you do so and how do you choose a Moringa powder? Start with these five options available on Amazon.

Best for On-the-Go Lifestyles

Feel Good Organics Organic Moringa Oleifera Leaf Powder

On-the-Go Health Gurus Can Take Their Moringa Powder on the Road. Don’t let annoying scooping, measuring and storage stop you for receiving moringa benefits.

What We Liked:

If you don’t have time to worry about properly storing your bulk order of Moringa powder, then measuring out each serving and scooping it neatly into your smoothie or other food item, then you’ll want this Moringa powder option. It comes in a small size (1 lb.) and a resealable bag, so there’s no need for extra storage. Plus, the heavy-duty packaging means you can throw your bag of Moringa powder into a backpack, gym bag or camping tote. Get it here.

Best Made-in-the-USA

Zen Principle 1 lb. Premium Organic Moringa Oleifera Leaf Powder

Know Where Your Moringa Comes From. Support domestic business and sustainable sourcing.

What We Liked:

If supporting local businesses and sustainability is important to you, then you’ll want to consider this Moringa powder option. This company sustainably sources its product from small, organic farms in the Himalayan foothills. The product is shipped to the United States after harvest, where it is processed in a GMP-compliant and certified organic facility. Powder is made in small batches to ensure purity and quality. Get it here.

Best for Beginners

Pura Vida Moringa Organic Moringa Oleifera Leaf Powder

Give Moringa Powder a First Try. Don’t buy a lot of Moringa powder if you don’t know if you like it.

What We Liked:

If you just want to give Moringa powder a try and you don’t want to commit to a bulk order of the powder, or even a pound bag, then go for this option. It’s an 8-ounce portion of Moringa powder and it comes with a refund guarantee. Use it in smoothies, baking, drinks or tea and if you don’t notice a significant difference in your wellbeing within a month, you’ll get an instant refund. Get it here.

Best Budget

Kiva Organic Moringa Leaf Powder

Save a Few Dollars While Saving Your Health. Get an entire pound of Moringa leaf powder for just $15.

What We Liked:

This Moringa leaf powder is made from whole leaves. It contains the same benefits as any other Moringa leaf powder, but it comes in a 16-ounce, resealable bag and for just $15, which is a significant discount on what the other brands charge. Get it here.

Best Bulk

Micro Ingredients Moringa Powder

Do You Already Know You Love Moringa Powder? Then Commit with This Bulk Option. You can never have enough Moringa powder.

What We Liked:

If you’ve already been using Moringa powder and you love the benefits it provides, then go all in with this 32-ounce portion of powder. The $25 bulk bag gives you twice as much powder than the other guys, and definitely not for twice the price. Buy it here.