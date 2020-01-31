Best Multi-Cookers

Whether you’re pressed for time or space, multi-cookers offer a cooking solution that combines your favorite kitchen appliances into one. Multi-cookers provide the ability to prepare foods in various ways including pressure cooking, rice cooking, steaming, yogurt making, and more. It’s important to evaluate the size, cooking functions, ease of use, and safety features when choosing a multi-cooker. We’ve evaluated four great products on the market and summarized their best features and benefits below. Keep reading for our top picks.

Best Quality for Price

Instant Pot Duo 60 321 Electric Pressure Cooker

Quality, 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker. This electric pressure cooker comes with seven cooking functions and a simple control panel for quality cooking.

What We Liked:

The Instant Pot Duo 60 comes with a 6QT stainless steel pot that is resistant to fingerprints. We found the control panel easy to use, complete with several buttons programmed for foods we eat often, such as chicken, soups, and stew. We were able to cook meats, rice, soups, and even tried out the yogurt function in this pot. It was safe, easy to clean, and saved us tons of time and space in the kitchen. Buy now.

Best for Beginners

Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

6-in-1 Cooker. This electric pressure cooker is both functional and easy to use. You’ll love the simple design and quickly discover how to operate it according to your needs.

What We Liked:

The Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 provided us with the basics. We took advantage of the high pressure setting of this 6QT cooker and prepared delicious family meals quickly. The steam release button and other safety features kept us protected and fed our confidence in the kitchen. We highly recommend this one for a first-time multi-cooker investment. Give it a whirl, and be impressed. Get it now.

Best Overall

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. This pressure cooker boasts a total of ten cooking functions that help you create quick and delicious meals. If you can dream it, you can cook it with this piece of kitchen equipment.

What We Liked:

The Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 can do it all. We used the pressure cooker, slow cooker, and rice cooker the most in our meal prep. We also enjoyed trying out the cake maker and egg cooker functions, which were easy to set using the control panel. This Instant Pot was a game changer in the kitchen for us, saving us time on tons of our favorite dishes without compromising flavor. Get it now.

Best Crisper

Ninja OP301 Pressure Cooker

Tendercrisp Technology. This pressure cooker has the ability to crisp, pressure cook, and air fry foods.

What We Liked:

The Ninja offers Tendercrisp Technology that made us feel like we were making our favorite restaurant foods in our own kitchen. If you’re all about crispy, flaky texture, this is the pick for you. The easy-to-use crisping lid gave our cooked chicken a delicious, crunchy, golden finish. With plenty of room in the 6.5QT pot and easy-to-clean accessories, we plan to get plenty of use out of this all-in-one appliance. Buy here.