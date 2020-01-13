Best Multivitamins for Kids

Every parent knows that when kids are at school, they're more likely to catch things, from colds to conjunctivitis. A daily multivitamin is one of the easiest ways to support immunity. Multis also help enhance focus and energy, among other benefits. It goes without saying that a multi is only good if your child is willing to take it every day. Experiment to find one that he or she loves.

Best Multi Drink Mix

American Health Ester-C Kid Stiks Powder Packets

Fizzy and Tasty! This drink mix is great for kids who don't like pills or chewable vitamins.

What We Liked

Some kids shutter at the thought of pills. Even chewables or gummies. American Health has a great solution with its Kid Stiks powder packs. They turn plain old water into a fizzy multivitamin packed drink. Like most of the products we list here, this is gluten, wheat, and dairy-free (and non-GMO). While some reported that the packets were a little strong or sweet, just add a little more water or you can just use half (just note that this will cut the serving in half as well). Perfect for your very young ones.

Best Chewable

Bluebonnet Nutrition Super Earth Animalz Rainforest

Whole Food Based. Fun animal shapes make this a winner with kids of all ages.

What We Liked

This whole-food-based chewable is a great choice for parents looking for a multivitamin that is packed with superfruits and veggies. Shaped like little animals (and super easy to persuade your kids to chomp on), Bluebonnet's Animalz are kosher and gluten, milk, egg, fish, tree nut, peanut, and wheat free. The taste may be a bit chalky but a balance of natural and high-quality ingredients makes this a good choice.

Best Gummies

Nordic Naturals Nordic Berries

Sweet and Sour. These gummies are so good that you may find yourself using them along with your kids.

What We Liked

Kids can be picky. Some can take pills, some need drinks, but others just love a gummy texture. We liked the Nordic Naturals gummies because they are rich in minerals and antioxidants and their sweet and sour citrus flavor tastes amazing (you'll be nibbling yourself). These certified vegetarian gummies are non-GMA, gelatin and dairy-free, and don't contain any artificial color, flavor, or preservatives. Loved by kids AND adults!