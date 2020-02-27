Best Namaste Apparel

The clothes we wear tend to say a lot about our likes, dislikes, passions, and hobbies. If you’re into yoga and want to sport your enjoyment of the practice, a namaste shirt is what you need. Ranging from artistic to punny, namaste shirts feel as good on the skin as yoga does for the body. Here are our top five picks.

Best for Elephant Lovers

Elephant Aesthetic Ornate

Wear What You Love. This stylish, comfortable, screen printed shirt is just what every elephant lover needs. Plus, it’s made in the USA!

What We Liked:

This shirt is made from the softest fabrics available by a company based in Michigan. It is pre-shrunk and printed using the long-lasting screen printing method. The design is fade and crack-resistant and is cured for maximum durability. The tag is tear-away for enjoying ultimate comfort when wearing this women’s fit shirt that blends style, culture, and art into one wearable piece. Buy it here.

Best Casual Wear

Llamaste Cute, Funny Yoga Llama Namaste Workout Racerback Tank

Funny Yoga Gear. Go to the beach or the coffee house in style with a fun t-shirt that tells people what you love to do—yoga!

What We Liked:

This comfortable racerback tank has a stylish twisted back and a llama on the front. It plays on the phrase namaste in a fun and whimsical way. The design is screen printed in North Carolina with vibrant and durable high-quality, crack-resistant ink. The fabric is silky smooth with a heathered look and a tear-away tag. Get it here.

Best Cold Weather Shirt

Comical Shirt Ladies Namaste OM Hoodie Shirt

Stay Warm and Stylish. Show off your yogi style with this long-sleeve hoodie shirt, and stay warm while you’re at it.

What We Liked:

This stylish hoodie shirt will share your love of yoga with everyone you know. The hoodie and long-sleeve style shirt will provide warmth on cool days, but it’s still light enough to wear for a yoga class or a jog around the block. The v-neck is particularly stylish and pairs well with jeans or even jean shorts. Get it here.

Best for Cat Lovers

Cat Yoga Namaste OM

Wear Your OM. This cute t-shirt features cat yoga with an om symbol on the front for fun everyday wear.

What We Liked:

The shirt is 100 percent cotton, making it perfectly breathable for any activity. If you love cats and yoga, this shirt is sure to be a hit. It would make a great gift for yoga and cat-loving friends. It has a classic fit that flatters most body types well and is lightweight enough to be worn during hot days. Buy it here.

Best for Workouts

TREELANCE Organic Cotton Yoga Workout Tank

Yoga in Comfort. Find your maximum range of comfort and movement with these stylish and breathable tank tops.

What We Liked:

These adorable tanks provide maximum range of motion for an ultimate yoga workout. They are made from organic cotton, and they are incredibly breathable. Their minimalist designs are stylish and make a statement. Pair them with any outfit for hanging out with friends, going to the beach, or relaxing in the sunshine. These tanks are fitted, so they won’t ride up even when doing a handstand. Buy it here.