Best Natural Bubble Bath

Bathing your baby is a precious ritual. It’s essential to give your baby the best, and that means using bubble bath free of synthetic fragrances, harsh chemicals, and allergy-causing compounds. You want a bubble bath that utilizes gentle formulas and nourishing blends of scents and oils that make your baby happy and healthy. We tested four bubble baths that are dermatologist tested and baby-approved, and we think you’ll love them.

Best Overall

Babyganics Bubble Bath

Squeaky Clean Baby. Babyganics Bubble Bath is fragrance-free and tested by pediatricians and dermatologists, making this an obvious choice for your baby.

What We Liked:

This bubble bath is a clear winner for its nonallergenic, tear-free formula. It is free of harmful parabens, sulfates, mineral oils, artificial fragrances, and dyes but does come with plant-derived, certified organic ingredients. Appropriate for sensitive skin, your child is sure to enjoy bath time with Babyganics. Buy it here.

Best for Nighttime Baths

Honest Calming Lavender Hypoallergenic Bubble Bath

Bath Before Bedtime. Infused with calming lavender oil, a relaxing nighttime bath is a perfect way to end the day for your baby.

What We Liked:

With Honest Company’s trademark tear-free, gentle formula, this extra-bubbly formula was created for baby to enjoy before bedtime. The mild fragrance of lavender oil will subtly calm your baby while relaxing parents as well. Free of harsh chemicals or artificial dyes, you can enjoy using this bubble bath before naptime or bedtime, worry-free. Get it here.

Best for Mom

Deep Steep Bubble Bath

Relax and Unwind. Infused with organic argan oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, Deep Steep Bubble Bath left our skin feeling silky smooth and lightly scented.

What We Liked:

This decadent bubble bath with organic vanilla, rose, mango, and papaya extracts is made for mom but safe for babies. With no sulfates, parabens, dyes, or synthetic fragrances, mom and baby alike can enjoy a relaxing soak in luxurious bubbles. A side benefit is moisturized skin that feels soft to the touch with every bath. Get it here.

Best for Morning Baths

The Honest Company Everyday Gentle Sweet Orange Vanilla Bubble Bath

Create a Happy Bath. Made with naturally derived ingredients and bright essential oils, this sweet orange vanilla scented bubble bath is a perfect way to start the day with your baby.

What We Liked:

Created for parents by parents, this is a baby-friendly formula designed to brighten your day. With organic essential oils and a gentle, tear-free formula, this bubble bath is gentle enough to be used daily for your baby’s bath time. Mild soap gently cleans, while oils nourish your baby’s delicate skin. Get it here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.