Best Natural Menthol Sports Creams

No matter what sport you play, injuries like sprains, muscle aches, and tears are a common occurrence. You don’t have to live with the pain, however, thanks to powerful and natural pain relief creams. The best options will have essential oils and other ingredients, such as capsaicin, that improve blood flow and promote fast recovery to any sight of pain or injury. Here are our top five picks for all-natural pain relief.

Best Sports Pain Relief

Puriya Ultra Sports Cream with Natural Menthol

Pain Relief for Athletes. Get back on your feet fast after the toughest sports injuries with Puriya’s fast-acting pain relief cream.

What We Liked

This is best when applied after workouts for post-sports pain relief. It will soak into the skin and stay active long after your workout. The proprietary blend is formulated specifically for powerful relief from strenuous workouts and is ideal for taking with you to the gym or sports field. MSM, menthol, peppermint, and vitamins A, C, and E all work together to relieve and restore your body post-workout. Buy Today on Amazon.

Best for Hemp Lovers

Dr. Hempster's Pain Relief Cream

Hemp-Derived Pain Relief. Hemp lovers will enjoy this fast-acting, potent, long-lasting pain relief cream brought to you by the power of hemp.

What We Liked

If you want a hemp-based product to add to your arsenal of hemp products, you won’t want to pass this up. This potent cream is made of five clean ingredients, including hemp oil, arnica, MSM, magnesium, and vitamin B6. It will work on nearly any source of pain, from cramping and sports injuries to muscle strain and arthritis. It is non-greasy and ideal for back and joint pain relief. Buy Now.

Best for Traveling

Natural Pain Cream by The Feel Good Lab

Fast Pain Relief. Take this convenient flip-top tube for fast, on-the-go pain relief no matter where you are.

What We Liked

This all-natural cream works on any deep pain, from arthritis to muscle and joint pain or back pain. The lotion is packed with good-for-you supplements, including arnica cream, magnesium oil, turmeric cream, calendula, and essential oils. It’s FDA-approved for pain relief, and if you don’t experience benefits after using the lotion according to the directions, they’ll fully refund your purchase. Get Some on Amazon.

Best Skin Toning

Pure Body Naturals Max Strength Hot Cream

Relieve Pain, Restore Skin. Soothe aches and pains from sore muscles, arthritis, and chronic pain while toning skin and reducing cellulite.

What We Liked

This is a great all-in-one cream. It works quickly on pain sources from common ailments, including arthritis, sports injuries, and more. The bonus factor of this cream is that it also works on skin conditions such as cellulite and helps firm and tone saggy skin. Essential oils and capsaicin provide warmth to sore muscles and boost circulation wherever it’s applied. Magnesium, potassium, and calcium deliver an extra dose of healthy nutrients to any affected area. Available on Amazon.

Best Multi-Use Cream

BeeFriendly Pain Relief Cream, USDA Certified Organic

“Green” Pain Relief. For all-natural, organic, multi-use pain relief with the benefit of beeswax, you can’t do better than this cream.

What We Liked

The addition of beeswax in this pain relief cream provides an easy-to-apply cream that stays put and works fast. There’s no greasy feel, and it rubs in to provide natural pain relief with consistent use. If you need a quick vapor-rub, this can double to aid with chest congestion and act as a decongestant, providing relief for stuffy noses or clogged sinuses. The entire cream is USDA certified organic, making it one of the best “green” creams on the market. Pick Some Up Today.