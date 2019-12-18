Everyone knows it’s important to keep your yoga mat clean and sanitary, but harsh chemical cleaners can be unnecessarily rough on your skin and equipment. Luckily, we’ve sought out 3 of the best natural yoga mat cleaners that utilize the power of essential oils to clean your mat effectively without harming you or your equipment. Plus, the active oils can help add to your meditative experience with the power of aromatherapy. With a variety of scent profiles, cleaning strengths, and sizes, you’re bound to find the perfect cleaner for your needs.

Best for Aromatherapy

ASUTRA Natural & Organic Yoga Mat Cleaner

Seven Spectacular Scents. With a choice of 7 different cleaners, you’ll be sure to find a cleanser perfectly suited to your scent preferences.

What We Liked:

ASUTRA crafts each of its cleansers with organic essential oils for non-toxic eco-friendly cleaning. You’re given a choice of 7 different scent profiles, each designed to target different aromatherapy aspects such as citrus detox, energizing peppermint, and peaceful lavender. The cleaners come in handy 4 oz bottles making them easy to slip into your yoga bag. Not to mention, this kit comes with a free microfiber towel to make your cleaning process that much easier.

Best No-Scent Cleanser

Aurorae Yoga Mat Wash Cleaner

Great for Sensitive Sniffers. Aurorae offers an excellent cleaner for a naturally sanitized mat without the strong scents.

What We Liked:

Aurorae offers a number of cleaners infused with all-natural essential oils, but also a no-scent cleaner perfect for simple sanitization. These cleaners are all non-toxic, biodegradable, and come in portable 4 oz sizes for easy transport. Plus, each cleaner is made in the USA, so you can be assured of their top-notch quality. We appreciated how quickly this cleaner removed debris and dried with no trouble at all.

Best Overall

Mind Over Lather 100% Natural Yoga Mat Cleaning Spray

All-Natural Cleaning Spray. This cleaning spray uses essential oils, distilled water, and witch hazel for a no-fuss, totally natural cleanser.

What We Liked:

Notably, this cleaning spray is composed of just water, witch hazel, and an essential oil blend. It's completely all-natural and leaves your mat clean without leaving behind any nasty residue. Since this spray is environmentally sound, you can also use this cleaning spray to disinfect other pieces of exercise equipment and household items. This cleaning spray also comes in a large 8 oz bottle for your convenience, so you'll be able to use this cleaner for a while before replacing it.