Best No-Tie Shoelaces

Life has enough frustrations – tying shoelaces shouldn’t be one of them, taking time to make sure your laces are secure is a pain. It’s even worse when your laces come untied right when you’re headed out the door or running at breakneck speed down a hiking trail. Loose laces are more than an annoyance; they’re a hazard. Rather than run the risk of tripping, we’ve decided to give no-tie laces a go. Easy, convenient, and safe, no-tie shoelaces are just the thing for kids, teens, and adults. Here are our favorites.

Best for Sports Enthusiasts

Lock Laces

Lace-Up and Play. Laces that lock for on-the-go runners, tennis players, and sports fans of all types.

What We Liked:

With a patented locking mechanism; these no-tie laces perform well and withstand the rigors of the avid runner, biker, hiker, and sports enthusiast. Whether you’re running the trails or the bases, these laces will keep your shoes in place. With stretch-fit comfort, you’ll never have to worry about your shoes being laced to tightly. They are easy to install and come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Buy it here.

Most Stylish

HOMAR No Tie Shoelaces for Kids and Adults

Match Everyday Outfits. Whether you’re lacing up a pair of skate shoes, running shoes or casual kicks, these stylish laces will coordinate well with any outfit.

What We Liked:

These stylish laces look good with classic step-in shoes as well as the sportier types. They perform well for casual sporty shoes, polished outfits for school, the workplace, and business meetings outside the office. You can choose from a vast array of colors in both kid and adult packs. Buy them today.

Best All-Around

Xpand No Tie Shoelaces System with Elastic Laces

Fits Any Shoe. Whether you’re lacing up a pair of boots, running shoes, or casual tennis shoes, these laces will win the day.

What We Liked:

Xpand laces are fully customizable to any size shoe; from kids-size to adult lace-up boots. With a patented locking mechanism, you can put these through the paces of the workplace, racetrack, or playground without a hitch. After installation, no adjustments are needed – just slip on and go, day after day. Buy them here.

Best No-Trim for Wide Shoes

INMAKER No Tie Shoelaces for Kids and Adults

All Day Wear. INMAKER has created no-trim laces spanning three size ranges, including “adult plus” for wide-shoe wearers.

What We Liked:

One of the few no-trim options for adults who wear wide shoes, these laces are comfortable and stylish. Easily match any outfit from the playground to the college campus with a wide range of colors and sizes. Wide shoe wearers need no longer fear pinching or uncomfortable tightness with the “adult plus” length option. Get them today.

Best for the Budget

Udaily 4 Pairs No Tie Shoelaces for Kids and Adults

Laces for the Family. Give no-tie laces to the whole family with this budget-friendly 4-pack.

What We Liked:

Adjustable for child to adult-sized shoes, these laces provide an easy slip-on shoe without the hassle of tying. They do require some trimming, but once the desired length is set, you’re ready to hit the ground running. Udaily laces come in a convenient 4-pack and are a great value. At this price, you can purchase several packs and have plenty to go around for the entire family. Buy them now.