Best Nose Rings

Nose rings offer a discrete and unique way to express your style. There are a variety of kinds to choose from, such as studs with gems, decorative shapes, or even hoops. When selecting a nose ring, it’s important to find the correct gauge (18G and 20G are standard sizes) for your piercing, as well as the right length and safe metals such as surgical stainless steel. Additionally, there are a variety of nose ring styles from twist, pin, bone, hoop, L-post, and more, so you can discover what feels most comfortable for you. These are our favorite nose rings on Amazon. We hope you’ll find something you like below.

Best All-Around

D.Bella 20G Nose Ring Hoop—14pcs-21pcs Nose Rings Studs Piercings Hoop Jewelry

Hypoallergenic, Stainless Steel Collection. This collection of stainless steel, silver nose rings contains hoops and nose ring studs in different styles. It’s great for first-time nose ring wearers who want to experiment with what works best.

What We Liked:

These surgical stainless-steel silver nose rings have discrete, elegant style that’s perfect for all-day use and absolutely any occasion. The styles work well for both men and women. All nose rings are 20 gauge. The nose studs are 7mm in length with a top size of 2mm. The cubic zirconia studs are 7mm in length with a 2.5mm top size. The three hoops all have an inner size of 8mm but vary in style. These hypoallergenic nose rings are nickel-free and lead-free, and they arrive in a velvet giftbox with a 90-day money-back guarantee. Get it here.

Best Nose Studs

Thunaraz 60—120pcs Stainless Steel Nose Studs Rings Piercing Pin Body Jewelry

120 Stainless Steel Nose Studs. This collection of 120 nose studs comes with three different stone sizes and includes 60 clear stone nose rings and 60 colorful ones, so you always have a nose ring to fit your look.

What We Liked:

This affordable collection of 120 nose studs makes it easy to always have the perfect nose ring for any occasion. The collection comes with 60 clear stones and 60 colorful stones. The stones come in three different sizes, which allows you options for days when you want to highlight your piercing or days when you want to be more discreet. These nose rings go in smoothly and stay in even when washing your face or sleeping. They’re 22 gauge and come in a variety of wearable lengths (1.5mm, 2mm, 2.5mm). Made from surgical stainless steel, they are also lead- and nickel-free, as well as hypoallergenic. They arrive in a black velvet gift bag, and the tray makes it easy to keep your nose rings organized. Lastly, the company offers a 180-day money-back or exchange guarantee, which we appreciated. Get it here.

Best L-Shaped

Monily 20G 16Pcs Stainless Steel Stud Noise Ring

L-Shaped, Stainless Steel Studs. This collection of L-shaped nose studs comes in four different fashionable styles to suit any occasion.

What We Liked:

This collection of 20 gauge, L-shaped nose studs contains four different looks, including cubic zirconia stones and no-stone looks. Each of the four comes in four different sizes, so you have options for days you want your piercing to stand out and for days when you want to be more discreet. Made of stainless steel, these nose rings are durable and hypoallergenic. They are comfortable for long-term wear and are easy to put on and take off. This collection comes with a 90-day money-back or exchange guarantee. Buy it here.

Best Hinged Hoop

Fansing 316l Surgical Steel Hinged Nose Rings Hoop

Surgical Stainless-Steel Hinged Hoop. This hypoallergenic nose ring hoop is easy to put on and stays secure even when bathing or exercising.

What We Liked:

This single hinged hoop nose ring is comfortable to wear, stays securely in place, and is easy to take on and off. It clicks in place by hand—no tool required. Each order contains only one hoop, but it’s made in a variety of sizes so you can find the gauge and diameter that fits your needs. It is made in rose gold, silver, gold, and black so you can select the look you want. In our case, we selected them all! The hoops are well-polished and give a beautiful shine. This hypoallergenic hoop is made of surgical stainless steel and is lead-, nickel-, and cadmium-free. Get it here.

Best Bone-Shaped

Tornito 20G 20Pcs Nose Ring

20 Bone-Shaped Rose Gold Nose Rings. This collection of bone-shaped rose gold nose rings brings with it a wide variety of decorative looks, including different shapes and stones on the stud top. You’ll find so much style and fun with these!

What We Liked:

You’ll always be able to find the perfect rose gold nose ring accessory with this collection of 20 different bone-shaped decorative nose rings. The stud top designs include diverse shapes, like a heart, moon, or star, along with various gems and both flat and ball shapes. Each nose ring is 20 gauge, and the bar lengths are about 7mm. The size of the stud top varies based on the decorative look. These well-polished nose rings slide in and out easily, stay in place, and are comfortable to wear all day. They are made of solid stainless steel and are rust-resistant. This collection also comes with a 90-day money-back or exchange guarantee. Get it now.