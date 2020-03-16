Best Organic Aloe Vera Spray

Aloe vera is a wonder plant when it comes to healing sunburn and hydrating dry, cracked skin. It deeply hydrates and restores balance to skin that has been overexposed to the sun or harsh elements. For optimal moisturizing and restoration, the aloe should be organic and chemical-free, leaving no sticky residue and no greasy feeling. Here are our top picks for organic aloe vera sprays you can use every day.Best Sun Relief

Best Sun Relief

IQ Natural Aloe Vera Spray

Fast Sunburn Relief. Soothe sunburn fast with this organic aloe spray for scalp and skin.

What We Liked

This is made of 100 percent pure organic aloe and will leave your skin refreshed, moisturized, and soft. There is no sticky residue, and it sprays on evenly. If you have large areas of sunburn that need moisturizing and pain relief, this spray bottle will do the trick. A few pumps of the fine spray and the entire sunburned area will be coated. Pick Up Some Today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best After Shaving

Ecla Aloe Vera Spray Mist for Face Body and Hair

Moisturize Skin Daily. Hydrate skin after any type of hair removal, from waxing and tweezing to shaving.

What We Liked

The combination of all-natural aloe vera and seaweed helps nourish and soothe skin. This can be used daily as a moisturizer and is especially beneficial after hair removal procedures to restore natural balance and moisture levels. You can also use this chemical-free spray for sunburn relief and hydration after a day spent at the beach. You can purchase the product risk-free, thanks to their money-back guarantee. Buy on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Hair

Aubrey Organics Pure Aloe Vera Refreshing Spray

Moisturize Hair and Scalp. Keep your hair healthy and shiny with a few sprays of organic aloe every other day.

What We Liked

This convenient spray bottle is perfect for application to hair and scalp. This organic aloe solution will provide cooling and healing for sunburned scalps in addition to regular hydration for hair. For dry hair, this can help deeply moisturize and restore a beneficial pH balance for shiny, healthy strands. Shop Now on Amazon.

Best for Moisturizing Skin

Aloe Vera Gel with 100% Naturally Aloe Barbadensis

Deeply Hydrate Skin. Rehydrate dry, cracked, or sunburned skin with this all-natural aloe vera gel.

What We Liked

The aloe vera in this pump bottle is from organic farms, freshly harvested, and cold-pressed. It’s bottled in an FDA approved factory. It is chemical-free and absorbs quickly while leaving no sticky residue behind. This is safe enough to use daily for moisturizing dry, sensitive skin. Get Some on Amazon.

Best for Camping

Lofoson Aloe Vera Gel

Bug Bite Relief. Soothe itchy, irritated skin due to bug bites with this 100 percent pure aloe vera gel.

What We Liked

This handy pump bottle is ideal for taking on camping trips to help soothe itchy skin from bug bites or sun exposure. It absorbs quickly and spreads evenly, meaning you’ll only need a couple of pumps to cover the entire area needing to be soothed. For dry skin, this can be used daily as an all-natural moisturizer. Since it’s free of alcohol and other harsh chemicals, it’s safe enough to be used on the face, as well. Shop Now.