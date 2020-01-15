Best Organic Coffee

Certified organic coffee is coffee in its purest form that is high in healthy antioxidants. When you brew certified organic coffee, you can have peace of mind knowing that you’re drinking coffee that is good for the environment and free from synthetic fertilizers and chemicals. Not only are you supporting sustainability, quality and a livelihood for the farmers who produce coffee, you are also supporting clean air, land and water. With so many blends and options available, finding the perfect blend for your palette can be a challenge. Whether you like bold or mild, here is our review of five different organic coffees so you can find the right coffee blend for you.

Best Compostable Coffee Pods

SF Bay Coffee Organic Rainforest Blend 80 Ct Medium Roast Compostable Coffee Pods

Arabica Bean Coffee in a Compostable Coffee Pod. This organic coffee comes in a certified compostable coffee pod that is compatible with k-cup coffee machines.

What We Liked:

The Rainforest blend is a medium roast coffee made from 100 percent Arabica beans and has notes of dark chocolate and sweet berries. Made with USDA certified organic and Kosher certified coffee, these pods are available in a variety of flavors to suit different preferences. The certified compostable coffee pods each contain 11 grams of freshly ground coffee and will fit k-cup coffee machines for easy brewing at home or the office. The SF Bay Coffee company also offers fair trade to farmers. We liked that this organic and Kosher coffee comes in compostable coffee pods. Buy it today.

Strongest, High-Caffeine Coffee

Death Wish Ground Coffee

Bold Arabica and Robusta Coffee Bean Blend. This slow-roasted blend of Arabica and Robusta coffee beans results in a strong and bold cup of coffee with double the regular caffeine.

What We Liked:

This dark roast coffee’s unique slow-roasting blend of Arabica and Robusta coffee beans naturally results in a cup of coffee that has double the regular strength. Despite the caffeine kick, the bold and intense flavor is well-balanced and is smooth to drink. This company only uses USDA organic and certified fair trade coffee beans and will refund your order if you aren’t satisfied. We liked that this organic coffee is perfect for people who want a highly caffeinated cup of coffee that tastes bold and smooth without being bitter. Get it here.

Best Medium Roast Blend

Kicking Horse Coffee

Bright Organic Medium Roast Blend. This organic medium roast blend provides a bright, smooth coffee with notes of chocolate, sugar cane, and red currant.

What We Liked:

This certified organic, Kosher, and fair trade coffee uses 100 percent Arabica beans sourced from Central America, South America, and Africa. The coffee is roasted in the Canadian Rocky Mountains and comes in a variety of dark and medium roasts; including a decaffeinated blend. The medium roast is a smooth, bright coffee that gives the hit of chocolate, tart red currant, and sugar cane. This coffee can be brewed in a drip machine, French press, espresso machine, cold brew, and pour over. We liked that medium roast coffee provides a bright, smooth cup of coffee and is available as decaffeinated as well. Buy it today.

Lowest Acidity

2LB Café Don Pablo Subtle Earth Organic Gourmet Coffee

Medium-Dark, Whole Bean Organic Coffee. This low acidic medium-dark blend comes from Honduras and has a hint of chocolate, honey, and caramel.

What We Liked:

This smooth, medium-dark roast is made from 100 percent Arabica beans, is certified organic by CCOF, and is GMO-free. Sourced from Honduras, this blend has a hint of chocolate, honey, and caramel. This rich, deep blend is low in acidity, making it perfect for people who enjoy low acidic coffee. We liked that this medium-dark roast has a rich, smooth taste that is also low in acidity. Buy it now.

Most Hints of Smokiness

Mayorga Organics Café Cubano Dark Roast

Cuban Inspired Dark Roast Organic Coffee. This dark roast, organic coffee is inspired by the rich, dark syrupy coffee often had in Cuba and has a blend of smokiness and sweetness.

What We Liked:

This rich, dark roast coffee is inspired by Cuban coffee and made from 100 percent Arabica beans. This bold dark roast has hints of vanilla and a sweet syrupy smokiness. The coffee beans are sourced from small, organic certified farmers in Latin America, it is 100 percent certified USDA organic, non-GMO verified, and Kosher. The beans are roasted and packaged in Rockwall, Maryland. We liked that this dark roast blend is inspired by the rich, syrupy coffee from Cuba. Buy it today.

