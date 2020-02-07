Best Organic Ground Flaxseed

Flaxseeds are a popular health food. These tiny seeds provide an excellent source of plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals to help your digestive and heart health. Fortunately, flaxseeds are not only healthy but also tasty. Flaxseeds have a mild nutty flavor and are easy to add to a variety of drinks, snacks, and meals. For instance, you can mix ground flaxseed into your yogurt, oatmeal, smoothies, cereal, or salads for an added nutritional boost. Ground flaxseed also works as an egg substitute in vegan recipes. Read on to discover five different organic ground flaxseed brands that we deem the best on the market.

Best Value

Premium Gold Organic Ground Flax Seed

Cold-Milled with Medium Texture. This organic ground flaxseed is cold-milled, which means the seed contains as much natural oil as possible. It boasts a medium texture and has a mild nutty flavor.

What We Liked:

This organic ground flaxseed is grown and processed in the United States by a family-owned company. Each serving contains 2,800 milligrams of Omega-3, 4 grams of fiber, 130 milligrams of lignans, and 3 grams of protein. This product is Kosher, gluten, and allergen-free. It contains no additives and is non-GMO. We liked that this organic ground flaxseed is affordable and high in a variety of nutrients. Buy it now.

Highest Omega-3 and Fiber

365 Everyday Value, Organic Ground Flaxseed

Cold-Milled and Rich in Nutrients. This organic brown ground flaxseed is high in Omega-3, dietary fiber, and other nutrients. It’s cold-milled instead of crushed or actually ground up. This preserves maximum natural oils. You’ll also find the USDA seal for certified organic.

What We Liked:

This organic, cold-milled ground flaxseed is finely milled to make it easy to mix into your favorite foods and recipes. This brown flaxseed is high in dietary fiber with 4 grams per serving and Omega-3 with 3,590 milligrams. Additionally, each serving contains 4 grams of protein, 960 milligrams of Omega-6, and other nutrients. It’s loaded! This product is USDA-certified organic, Kosher, GMO-free, and vegan. Get it here.

Best All-Around

Spectrum Essentials Organic Ground Flaxseed

Organic Premium Ground Flaxseed. This organic premium ground flaxseed is high in Omega-3, protein, and fiber, and it has a pleasant nutty flavor. The company’s proprietary milling process prevents nutrient loss as well.

What We Liked:

This organic ground flaxseed uses a proprietary milling process that helps prevent loss of nutrients from oxidation. You’ll get max benefits with this selection. One serving contains 2.9 grams of Omega-3, 98 milligrams of lignans, 3 grams of fiber, and 3 grams of protein plus other nutrients. This ground flaxseed has a mild nutty flavor and mixes easily into your favorite foods. This USDA-certified organic and non-GMO product does not contain any preservatives. The flaxseeds are a product of Canada or the United States and is always packaged in the U.S. Buy it here.

Smoothest Consistency

Viva Naturals the BEST Organic Ground Flax Seed

Finely Ground Organic Flaxseed. This organic ground flaxseed uses a proprietary sifting procedure to reduce the number of whole or broken seeds to provide you with a finely milled flaxseed that mixes smoothly into your recipes.

What We Liked:

It’s a noticeable difference in texture that we think you’ll love. This organic flaxseed uses a cold-milling process and sifting procedure to retain the nutritional value of the ground flaxseed. This process helps ensure that the flaxseeds are finely ground, too. As a result, the flaxseed mixes easily into your recipes and has a smooth consistency. Each serving of flaxseed contains 3 grams of dietary fiber and protein, and it’s rich in Omega-3 and lignans. This product has a mild nutty flavor and is allergen-friendly, Kosher, vegan, non-GMO, and certified organic. The flaxseeds are produced in Canada. Get it here.

Runner Up

Healthworks Flax Seed Ground Powder Cold Milled Raw Organic

Premium, Organic Ground Flaxseed. This nutrient-dense, organic ground flaxseed is produced from small sustainable farms in Canada and has a mild nutty flavor.

What We Liked:

This premium ground flaxseed is cold-milled into a soft powder, which helps retain the flaxseed’s nutrients and makes it easy to mix into recipes. It’s produced from small sustainable farms in Canada and contains no additives, preservatives, or artificial colors. It has a nutty flavor and is certified organic. Each serving of flaxseed contains 3 grams of protein and dietary fiber, along with omega fatty acids and lignans. We appreciated the 30-day money-back guarantee. Buy it here.