Best Organic Ketchup

Ketchup is about as American as baseball, plant-based hotdogs, and Sunday comics. We’ve dealt with non-organic varieties for years. But now some solid contenders have submitted their best-tasting recipes to the organic ketchup market and they don’t disappoint. Packed full of flavor, loaded with quality ingredients, and worth every penny, here are the top organic ketchups we’ve found.

Most Recognizable

Heinz Organic Tomato Ketchup

Guaranteed Quality. From the leading maker of ketchup comes an organic version of the sauce we know and love.

What We Liked:

Heinz has a long reputation for producing great quality products, so you can be sure this is just as good. It has a well-rounded taste and is made with certified organic tomatoes. It’s produced in the USA and comes in a no-mess, easy-squeeze bottle so you can get even the last drops. This classic organic ketchup is perfect for adding to your favorite meals. Get it today.

Best No-Sugar Ketchup

Primal Kitchen Organic Unsweetened Ketchup

Great Taste, No Sugar. Enjoy this great-tasting ketchup, guilt-free, with no added sugar; Whole 30, Paleo, and Keto approved!

What We Liked:

With no sugar added, this tasty ketchup can be used on any variety of foods guilt-free. If you’ve been looking for a condiment to accompany your Whole 30, Paleo or Keto diet, this is it. Simple ingredients and spices make this flavorful ketchup a perfect addition to any foods that need a ketchup kick. Get it now.

Best Value

365 Everyday Value

Flavorful Savings for the Kitchen. 365 didn’t skimp on quality or ingredients when they priced their ketchup to be the most affordable option for home kitchens.

What We Liked:

This ketchup is not only flavorful and certified organic, but it’s packed with savings. For a quality product that saves you money, 365 is a clear winner. It’s made by Whole Foods Market and sets the standard for a quality affordable ketchup. It’s perfect for using as a condiment alongside your favorite dishes or as a simple ingredient for recipes requiring a tomato base. Get it here.

Best Gourmet Ketchup

Traina Home Grown Organic California Sun Dried Gourmet Tomato Ketchup

Full-Flavored Ketchup. Enjoy the full-flavor of gourmet organic sun-dried tomatoes in this ketchup on its own or added as an ingredient.

What We Liked:

The full flavor of this gourmet ketchup makes it the perfect condiment or as an added ingredient for sauces. Premium quality ingredients and organic certification make this sauce a must-have for the kitchen. With sixteen ounces in each bottle, it will last for numerous meals and food creations. Buy it today.

Most Flavorful

Organic Natural Ketchup: Portland Ketchup Company

Deep, Rich, and Flavor-Packed. Made with all organic ingredients and spices, this rich and thick ketchup is a flavorful addition to any kitchen.

What We Liked:

Made locally in Portland, Oregon, this deeply rich ketchup is a clear flavor-winner. It contains 50% less salt and 25% less sugar than leading ketchup brands. It uses sea salt and natural cane sugar along with spices and the highest-quality ingredients to create the best-tasting ketchup around. It’s a bit pricier than other options, but the taste you get is worth it. Use it on all your favorite dishes, or add it as an ingredient in sauces. Get it now.