Best Orthopedic Seat Cushions

Back pain or any kind of orthopedic pain can make life challenging. It’s especially difficult to deal with orthopedic pain while working a desk job, traveling or doing anything else that requires you to sit for a long period of time. Most chairs just aren’t built for those who have orthopedic pain. If you’ve been suffering from uncomfortable seating arrangements for far too long, it’s time you looked into using an orthopedic seat cushion. But these aren’t just any old seat cushion. These are all specially designed to help those with orthopedic pain live better, richer lives, uninhibited by day-to-day discomfort. Check them out. You can find all four available for delivery via Amazon.

Best Gel-Enhanced Option

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion

Layers of Comfort Support Your Day-to-Day Activities. This cushion blends all the right features for a superior fit.

What We Liked:

This seat cushion really does offer it all, and it’s all topped with a layer of cooling gel that keeps your rear from getting hot and sweaty from the pillow’s memory foam filling and velvety top. The anti-slip bottom layer keeps your cushion secure on any seating surface and not only does the cushion help relieve back pain, it also adjusts your posture for increased energy and stress relief. Buy Now.

Best Option for Hot Climates

Xtreme Comforts Coccyx Orthopedic Memory Foam Seat Cushion

Stay Cool with a Breathable Cushion. Mesh and memory foam combine for increased comfort.

What We Liked:

A lot of the seat cushions out there are covered in a velvet-like material. This can make them hot and uncomfortable if you live in a warm climate or are taking your cushion into a warmer-than-normal atmosphere, even if that cushion has a cooling gel layer. This seat cushion from Xtreme Comforts is designed to be cool from top to bottom, made with a breathable mesh fabric that keeps users far cooler than any velvet cushion could ever do. Get Yours Today.

Most Portable

Aylio Coccyx Orthopedic Comfort Foam Seat Cushion

Take Your Seat Cushion on the Road. The perfect fit for planes, trains and automobiles.

What We Liked:

If you don’t plan on leaving your seat cushion in one primary place, like in a seat at your home or office, then you want to make sure your cushion is easily portable. This cushion is just that, weighing less than a pound and outfitted with a convenient carrying handle and a cover that zips on and off for machine washing. Purchase Now.

Best Budget Option

CYLEN Home-Memory Foam Bamboo Charcoal Infused Ventilated Orthopedic Seat Cushion

Save on Comfort. Don’t break your budget just because you deserve a little relief.

What We Liked:

This orthopedic seat cushion offers a lot of benefits and for a great price. The memory foam filling gives you a superior level of comfort and pain relief, while the bamboo and charcoal layers keep your pillow from getting sweaty or from retaining undesirable odors. The pillow comes with a five-year warranty, just in case you ever decide it’s not right for you. Available On Amazon.