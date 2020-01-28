Best Overnight Masks

When you want to give your skin a moisturizing boost, you need more than a serum morning and night. Seasonal weather changes can be extra harsh on your skin, requiring more intensive treatment. That’s where overnight masks come in and save the day. Apply the before bed and wake up with dewy, radiant skin. No peeling, washing, or worrying needed. Here are the best ones we’ve found.

Fastest Working Mask

Olay Regenerist Luminous Overnight Facial Mask Gel Moisturizer with Vitamin C & E

Fast, Hydrated Skin. Get hydrated, renewed skin fast with this overnight mask that produces a noticeable difference from the first use.

What We Liked:

This is a no-peel gel moisturizer that absorbs deeply while you sleep. It contains vitamin B3, mulberry extract, and humectants that hydrate and brighten skin while you sleep. You’ll see a difference from the first use, and the more you use it, the better your skin will become. There’s no mess and no risk of it bleeding onto your pillowcase. Get it here.

Longest-Lasting Hydration

Origins Drink-Up Intensive Overnight Mask to Quench Skin’s Thirst

Deeply Moisturize for Days. Use this overnight mask to provide long-lasting hydration with beneficial avocado and glacier water.

What We Liked:

Origins has created a power-packed mask that moisturizes for up to 72 hours after you put it on. Sleep in it, and when you wake in the morning, your skin will be moisturized and glowing. This is best for normal to dry skin, it’s infused with moisturizing avocado oil, rose extract, and orange oil. No need to rinse off upon waking. Get it today.

Best for Sensitive Skin

BeBarefaced Overnight Avocado Moisturising Face Mask for Sensitive Skin

Fresh, Purified Skin. Wake up with fresh, purified skin with this sensitive-skin friendly overnight mask to treat dehydration.

What We Liked:

This overnight mask is formatted specifically for sensitive skin and those dealing with rosacea, dryness, and dehydration. It’s a thick and creamy mask that feels luxurious to the touch and won’t make a mess out of sheets and pillows. Simply rub on and say good morning to hydrated clarified kin when you wake up. Kaolin clay draws out toxins, vitamin A and E repair skin, and avocado helps to moisturize. Each tub comes with a satisfaction guarantee. Get it here.

Best for All Skin Types

Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask for All Skin Types

Kiss Dry Skin Goodbye. For healthy, moisturized, radiant skin, this overnight mask will do the trick for even the most sensitive skin.

What We Liked:

This is formulated for any skin type and is gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin. Shea butter and aloe vera deeply moisturize while caffeine stimulates cell regeneration. This mask can be used nightly for protection against dryness. Apply overnight, and wake up with refreshed, moisturized skin in the morning. This mask is a great all-around product that is perfect for daily use. Get it here.

Most Luxurious

Advanced Clinicals Rosewater Mask for Fine Lines, Dry Skin & Puffiness

Refine and Moisturize. Deeply hydrate your skin with this luxurious overnight mask made with Bulgarian Rose and blueberry extracts.

What We Liked:

Nothing says luxury like Bulgarian Rose, and that’s exactly what this mask is made out of. The combination of rose and blueberry helps to hydrate even the most delicate parts of your face including under your eye. Aloe Vera and bamboo extracts combine to fight free radicals and even skin tone. Each jar is paraben free, mineral oil-free and free of harsh drying alcohol. It’s manufactured in the USA and has a 100% money-back guarantee. Get it now.