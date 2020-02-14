Suffering from knee pain and instability can lead to difficulty when performing daily tasks, in addition to complications from engaging in any sporting activity. Patellar tendonitis also known as jumper’s knee and runner’s knee is a severe complication for men, women, and youth who enjoy sports. Rather than stop your favorite activities, you can use patellar tendon support to absorb shock, stabilize your knee, reduce pain, and prevent injury. Here are the best patellar tendon support devices we’ve found.

Best Adult Value Pack

IPOW 2 Pack Knee Pain Relief & Patella Stabilizer Knee Strap Brace

Daily Knee Support. Use this durable 2-pack for all-day dual-knee support for activities from running to biking and hiking.

This comfortable, soft, and durable knee support comes in a convenient 2-pack for all-day support. The material is breathable and sweat-wicking, for comfortable non-slip support during rigorous sports. Straps are tested to handle real-life situations and typical demands by sports enthusiasts. Each strap is fully adjustable and one-size-fits-all from 10-18 inches in circumference. After-purchase support is available to address any issue through the customer service team. Get it here.

Most Durable

Patella Strap Knee Brace Support for Arthritis

Sturdy Knee Support. Find relief from knee pain all day long with this fully adjustable, durable knee brace made with a universal-fit design.

This brace is ideal for adults in need of knee support during daily activities or rigorous sports. The straps are comfortable, breathable, absorb sweat, stay in place, and are fully adjustable to fit both men and women. It is designed to absorb shock, provide extra impact resistance, and reduce pain. Each brace comes with a 100% risk-free lifetime guarantee. Get it here.

Best Trial Strap

Abco Tech Patella Knee Strap

Helpful Knee Support. Incorporate this helpful brace into your regular workouts for added knee support during any activity.

This affordable knee brace is the perfect trial pack if you’re looking for added knee support. It’s made of highly durable, quality material that stretches but doesn’t slip. It’s light, soft, and moisture-wicking. It’s adjustable to fit nearly any size adult. This will help support your knee, reduce pain, and promote physical safety while on the court, the running track, or out for a bike ride. Each band comes with a risk-free guarantee with no questions asked. Get it now.

Best for Sports Teams

Achiou 2 Pack Patellar Tendon Support Strap

Color Coordinated Knee Support. Choose from four colors to match team jerseys and wear your team’s color while providing support to your knee.

This breathable and fully adjustable patellar support is made of comfortable material that stays in place even during strenuous activity. With four colors, you can coordinate with your jersey to match or complement your team colors. Neoprene and nylon make this support light and soft. It wicks away sweat for ultimate comfort during rigorous sports activity. Get it here.

Best Multi-Pack

CAMBIVO Patella Knee Strap

Family Knee Support. This two-pack includes one adult brace and one child-size brace for knee support for the whole family.

This multi-pack specifically includes one adult brace fully adjustable to fit men or women, and one child-size brace perfect for kids and teens. The material is soft and lightweight but stays in place thanks to an anti-slip design. A fast adjustment strap provides instant repositioning mid-game, run, or on the go. It is ideal for any sporting activity and can be worn all day long. It’s available in nine colors to match team jerseys or a favorite sports outfit. Get it here.